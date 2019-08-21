Dale and Jena Forehand with Stained Glass Ministries will share the biblical perspective on marriage at Eden Westside Baptist Church Sept. 6-8.
Let’s Get Real® Regional Marriage Conference is for any couple that would like to take a break from the pressures of life, attend an event with their spouse. The event will allow couples time to focus on each other, evaluate where they are in their marriage and learn how to continue with a healthy marriage.
Organizers said it doesn’t matter whether couples have a great marriage or feel like their marriage needs a little work. This event is also great for couples who are engaged or thinking about getting married.
The Forehands will share the biblical perspective on marriage, how God ordained this wonderful union and how to have a wonderful marriage during this three-day event.
Dona Bonnett, the public relations director for Eden Westside Baptist Church, said the Forehands are sought-after speakers for conferences all across the United States and Eden Westside Baptist Church is excited about the opportunity to host this event.
The Forehands are regular keynote speakers for national ministries like Lifeway and Professional Athletes Outreach.
Their story and ministry were featured on the cover of Lifeway’s Home Life Magazine, CBN’s 700 Club, Life Today with James and Betty Robinson as well as Focus on the Family’s Your Family Live.
Let’s Get Real® will consist of a Friday night session, half-day segment on Saturday morning and concludes on Sunday with a morning and evening session.
Admission is $50 per couple.
Visit www.EdenWestside.org for more information and to complete registration.
The event is open to all individuals regardless of church affiliation, and all churches are invited to participate.