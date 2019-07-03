ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- The St. Clair County Economic Development Council welcomed visitors the Economic Development Association of Alabama’s (EDAA) summer intern program.
The program accepts five college students annually who have shown an interest in the economic development profession and places them with economic development partners, such as the Alabama Department of Commerce, Economic Development Partnership of Alabama, Alabama Power, Spire or PowerSouth for the summer.
The group, led by Ernie Cowart, vice president and director of business information with EDPA, included Ansley Emfinger, a student at the University of Alabama who’s working with the economic development team at Alabama Power this summer; David Sides, a student at Mississippi State who’s working with Spire; and Ryne Brashier, a student at the University of West Alabama working with EDPA this summer.
While in St. Clair County, the group heard from EDC Executive Director Don Smith about the economic development profession, how the St. Clair EDC is structured and best practices.
The group also attended an Amendment 772 public hearing at the County Commission meeting in Pell City for a project involving a new car dealership in Odenville.
“We are pleased to support the EDAA’s internship program,” Smith said. “It plays an important role in the development of the next generation of economic developers in our state.”
Said Commission Chairman Paul Manning, “We wanted to show how city and county officials can work together for the betterment of our citizens. We hope they can make it part of their strategy as they advance in their profession.”
Cowart said the visit was beneficial.
“The interns said that they learned a lot and enjoyed the opportunity to learn more about St. Clair County,” he said.