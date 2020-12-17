Ebonie Ferguson takes over at TC Central

Ebonie Ferguson has high expectations for TC Central’s girls basketball team this season. Ferguson hopes to continue the winning tradition and help them take the next step.
“I want to pick up where coach (Robert Duncan) left off, ´Ferguson said.”I want to continue to build a program. I know that they have had several successful years in the past, and I just want to keep that going. Our goal is just like any other team; we want to win it all.”
For the former Mississippi State player, this is her first head coaching job. Ferguson said he feels the experience that she gained at the collegiate level has prepared her for this opportunity.
“Being an assistant coach has prepared me for this,” Ferguson said. “I have a great group of bosses that have prepared me. I have help. My mom coaches from the stands as well. For me, it has been an adjustment, but I can’t say that it has been hard because I have been a head coach before. Adjusting to the pandemic has been that major to me compared to the other coaches… I think for me coming in brand new, this is the year where I don’t have to adjust because it is my first year being a head coach.
TC Central returns several key players from last season’s team that finished 23-10 and made it to the 1A Elite 8 for the first time since 2004.
Ferguson said that getting beat in the Elite 8 has left a bad taste in the mouths of the players returning from last season’s team.
“I think that the girls that are returning are hungry to advance further than they did last year,” Ferguson said. I think they are allowing everything to sink in so that we can get better so we can move on from last year.”
The Lady Fighting Tigers are led by all-state guard Faith Johnson. Last season, Johnson averaged 18 points per game with three assists per game as a combo guard. This season, Johnson’s role on offense has expanded as she has taken over at point guard. Ferguson has been pleased with the way Johnson has been able to evolve into a playmaker.
“Faith has stepped up,” Ferguson said. “She is learning how to play one through three. I know last year she wasn’t the primary point guard, but I have turned her into our primary point guard. What I like about her is that she can get herself open and creates shots for herself. Now she is starting to create shots for others.”
Ferguson and the Lady Fighting Tigers also have a game-changer in the middle in Amiya Sillmon. After missing part of last season with an injury, the 6-foot-3 center is ready to have a breakout junior campaign.
“Amiya is starting to dominate at her position,” Ferguson said. “She is becoming more vocal on the court, especially with the freshmen and sophomores that we have at her position. She is starting to become a leader. I think she is starting to get that mentality of dominating.”
One of the areas that TC Central has dominated this season has been rebound. In their last two games have owned the glass as they have outrebounded their opponents 76-29.
“Besides defense, rebounding, in my opinion, is the next key,” Ferguson said. “Once we get a defensive stop, it is important that we limit teams to one shot and rebounding is a key to that. We try to get them one shot and that’s it. I think our girls are starting to see how important rebounding is, and they are trying to take advantage of every defensive rebound and every offensive rebound that we get.”
TC Central has not played since Dec. 8 because the COVID-19 pandemic forced other teams to reschedule.
Ferguson said she has tried to use the pandemic to teach her team some life lessons.
“I try to teach the girls that basketball is just like getting up to go to work,” Ferguson said. “Every day is not going to be the same, but it is all about what you make it. Sometimes we have to pick each other up because we may be missing a player or two, but at the end of the day we are a team, and we are doing it for each other. I think the adjustment has been hard, but we are all trying, and we will make the best of it.”