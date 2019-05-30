TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Eastaboga resident Dennis Parker, along with multiple neighbors, addressed members of the Talladega County Commission during their work session Wednesday.
Parker and his neighbors spoke about concerns regarding the safety of Richeytown Road.
“We have had two wrecks there within the last week,” Parker said. “It has a very sharp curve that comes out of nowhere and it’s very dangerous unless you know the road.
“I know that at least five people have been killed in wrecks on it in my lifetime. It’s something that continues to happen, and we just want to see if there is anything that can be done to help prevent another loss of life.”
A wreck on Richeytown Road most recently claimed the life of Morgan Michelle Clapper, 19,of Lincoln, on May 18.
Clapper was pronounced dead on the scene just before 8 a.m. from blunt force trauma, Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy said.
According to Murphy, it appeared she was coming around a curve on Richeytown Road when she ran into a tree.
“There just needs to be more awareness for drivers; they are often really young,” Parker said. “We need more signs or some type of change to the road itself. The public really needs to know just how dangerous the road is.”
According to Talladega County Operations Engineer Shawn McComb, the Highway Department is aware of road and its hazards to drivers.
“We have applied for getting money from the state,” McComb said. “We have submitted our application to ALDOT for safety funds. If approved, we would look at possibly adding elevation to (the) embankment of the road to help with the curve.”
McComb noted other suggestions, such as larger and additional signs, are often out of the county’s control.
“If we don’t own the right of way, there is not much we can do,” he said. “Acquiring the right-of-way is something we could possibly study, but that would also have to go through its own process.”
Commissioner Jackie Swinford added the road is in the heart of his district, and he travels it often.
“The speed limit already drops to 35 miles per hour,” Swinford said. “We have a lot of problems with people well exceeding that limit. I doubt lowering it even more would prevent them from speeding, but it continues to be a problem that needs to be fixed.
“It’s something we are definitely looking into, and we will do all that we can to help.”
McComb said Talladega County Engineer Shannon Robbins will be out of the office until next week but will look into additional potential solutions.
Although no official action or solutions were offered Wednesday, the commission agreed something should be done to better alert drivers of the road’s sharp curve.
“We certainly want do what we can to help save lives and make our roads safer,” Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham added.
Commissioner Greg Atkinson was absent Wednesday.
In other business, the commission:
Approved a planned maintenance agreement with Power Secured in the amount of $6,230 for the maintenance of the generators at each tower site and two portable units for the Talladega County Emergency Management Agency;
Approved refunding excess bid funds in the amount of $9,177.31 from a tax sale fora property on Lay Lake;
Rescinded a bid awarded Jan. 14 to L3 Security & Detection Systems for an X-ray machine, due to the company adding more than $5,000 in additional charges to the bid price of $25,500 and extending its delivery time;
Approved the purchase of an X-ray machine from Shelsky Metal Detectors Sales & Service in the amount of $16,955;
Approved a job description for the commission office;
Approved hiring to fill the position of redemption clerk;
Approved three revenue employees attending the Association of Alabama Tax Administrator Conference;
Approved expenditures in the amount of $252,685.92; and
Announced Cunningham will sponsor a community cleanup June 1 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Kingston Baptist Church at 333 Reynolds Mill Road in Alpine.
The next Talladega County Commission meeting will be Monday, June 10, at 6 p.m. A work session will be prior at 5.