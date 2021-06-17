Eastaboga man found locked inside store after hours fails to avoid arrest for theft after presenting 'handwritten receipt'

An Eastaboga man was arrested on misdemeanor theft charges after finding himself locked inside the Dollar General store on East Street, according to Talladega Police.
Terrell Lawler Jr., 29, was found inside the store just after 10 p.m. Monday night, about six hours after being released from the Talladega County Metro Jail on unrelated charges. According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, he was carrying an apparently stolen duffle bag valued at $18 containing three cans of tuna valued at $3, a sketchbook valued at $2, a 5-pack of Bic lighters valued at $4.95, two bars of Dial soap valued at $1, a Bic pen valued at $2 and two Sprites valued at $1.95.
Thompson said the store manager told officers responding to the theft call that the man had entered the store carrying only a roll of paper towels. However, it was not immediately clear what he had done with them at the time of his arrest.
When confronted by police, Lawler initially protested that he had not stolen anything, producing a strip of yellow paper with a handwritten list on it, explaining that he preferred to make his own receipts rather than use the ones issued by the store. Thompson said he had other handwritten “receipts” and a wet pack of rolling papers in his pockets as well.
The suspect was arrested for theft of property in the fourth degree and posted a $1,000 bond Tuesday.
Theft of property in the fourth degree is a class A misdemeanor in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 12 months in the county jail.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, the same suspect had just been released on Monday after having been held for a year on a charge of receiving stolen property in the first degree. In the incident leading up to that arrest, Lawler allegedly led Oxford Police on a chase in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Florida. After he was finally stopped in Eastaboga, Lawler allegedly picked up an object that may or may not have been a weapon and refused to put it down. One of the officers involved in the chase shot him. He was treated and subsequently released at University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital, then apparently transferred to jail.
According to court records, the receiving stolen property charge was submitted to a Talladega County grand jury, which no billed it.
A grand jury no bills a case when they do not find sufficient evidence to indict someone.