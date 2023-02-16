 Skip to main content
Eastaboga man charged with burglary, other crimes

Harris

Zackery D. Harris

 Submitted photo

An Eastaboga man was jailed in Talladega on charges of burglary and breaking and entering of an automobile and is apparently facing charges in multiple other jurisdictions as well.

Zackery Deshannon Harris, 37, was arrested on one count of burglary in the third degree and one count of breaking into and entering automobile dating back to 2021 and on warrants for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from 2020, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records. Total bond was set at $16,000.