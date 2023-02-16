Eastaboga man charged with burglary, other crimes

An Eastaboga man was jailed in Talladega on charges of burglary and breaking and entering of an automobile and is apparently facing charges in multiple other jurisdictions as well.
Zackery Deshannon Harris, 37, was arrested on one count of burglary in the third degree and one count of breaking into and entering automobile dating back to 2021 and on warrants for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from 2020, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records. Total bond was set at $16,000.
Jail records also show that Harris was arrested Feb. 2 and was released to another state law enforcement agency with warrants of its own Feb. 11.
According to Talladega Police Lt. Bob Curtis, Harris allegedly broke into a business and a car on South Street on Aug. 10, 2021, stealing a checkbook.
Some time later, he attempted to cash at least three of the checks at EZ Money in Oxford.
Curtis said Harris was a suspect fairly soon after the burglary, but he had been in jail in Calhoun County. Talladega had to wait until he had served his time there before serving him with the Talladega warrants.
Details on the drug charge were not readily available.
Burglary in the third degree and breaking into and entering an automobile are both class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.