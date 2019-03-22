TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested an Eastaboga man and charged him with violating the Alabama Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA), according to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs.
Charles Rush Brown, 50, was arrested March 18 and given a $5,000 bond set by District Court Judge Jeb Fannin. Jail records indicate he was still behind bars Friday afternoon.
Tubbs said deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Richeytown Road on March 17 and stopped Brown in Coldwater while responding to that call. After being interviewed, it was determined Brown had actually been living in Anniston and not his registered address in Eastaboga, and he was arrested and charged with failing to transfer his address as required by law.
According to the Alabama Sex Offender Registry, Brown was convicted of sexual abuse in the first degree in Calhoun County in 1993. The victim in the case was a 16-year-old girl.
He was released from prison in February 2018.
SORNA violations are class C felonies in Alabama, punishable by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.