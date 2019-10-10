TALLADEGA COUNTY -- An Eastaboga man indicted on a charge of violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act was acquitted by a jury earlier this week.
According to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, the defendant, Charles Rush Brown, 50, has another SORNA charge pending in District Court and has at least five prior convictions.
In the case that was tried this week, Brown was arrested after Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence call at the residence on Richeytown Road where Brown was supposed to be living with his ex-wife.
At the time, the ex-wife told deputies Brown kept some clothes in her closet but had never actually lived at the residence where he was registered.
During her testimony at trial, the ex-wife said Brown did live with her, although he was not allowed to sleep inside the house when her son was home.
Brown was previously convicted of the sexual abuse in the first degree of a 16-year-old girl in Calhoun County in 1993, according to the Alabama Sex Offender Registry.
According to court records, Brown was still in the Talladega County Metro Jail when he was acquitted, being held on a $1,000 bond on a charge of domestic violence in the third degree, a $5,000 bond on the pending SORNA case, and with a hold from Calhoun County indicating pending charges there.
Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff entered an order after the verdict saying that if Brown did post bond, he was to have no direct or indirect contact with his ex-wife, he was prohibited from the Richeytown Road residence and he must register another residence within three days of his release, staying in compliance with SORNA the entire time.