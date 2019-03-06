EASTABOGA -- Eastaboga Baptist Church is collecting supplies for Lee County tornado victims.
Last Sunday’s storms claimed 23 lives. Many others were left injured and displaced.
“After I heard the news, I knew immediately that we as a church had to do something to help,” Eastaboga Baptist Church Pastor Mike Snyder said.
Snyder added the church is focusing on collecting tools for the rebuilding process, such as shovels, flashlights, batteries, wheelbarrows and other related items.
“We are also collecting gift card donations to places such as Home Depot and Lowes, along with Visa gift cards,” he said.
Eastaboga Baptist will be accepting donated supplies until Sunday, March 17.
“We don’t want to overwhelm them right now, so we are requesting those who wish to donate to not bring water or clothes at this time,” Snyder said.
Snyder noted the relief effort will be coordinated with the Alabama Baptist Association.
“Everything will be delivered to area churches,” Snyder said.
This isn’t the first time Eastaboga Baptist has conducted outreach for storm victims.
In 2017, the church collected supplies for Tropical Storm Irma victims, while sheltering approximately 15 families who fled the storm’s path.
“The Bible tells us to love your neighbor,” Snyder said. “The people in Lee County are our are neighbors. It doesn’t matter if they live in the same town, or even the same state as us -- they are still our neighbors. We never know when it could be us who needs help.”
Snyder said the public, as well as other churches are welcome to donate.
“We welcome the entire community to take part,” he said. “We are blessed to have the space to do something like this. Those interested may drop off supplies at the church office, but we request that you call the church first.”
Snyder added Eastaboga Baptist will do all it can in the future to aid the tornado victims as they continue to recover.
“We all want to express how sorry we are this happened, and that the church is praying for everyone affected,” he said.
Eastaboga Baptist Church is at 107 Church Lane.
For more information, call 256-831-6449.