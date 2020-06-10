East Highland School National Alumni announce scholarship recipients (with photos)

SYLACAUGA -- Through its National President Gregory Holtzclaw, the East Highland School National Alumni Association Inc. proudly announces winners of seven scholarships to graduating seniors from the Class of 2020.
The winners were recently announced in a press release.
According to Earlene Threatt Larkin, national scholarship chairperson, among the nine students receiving the honor, seven are graduates of schools in Sylacauga and Talladega County; four students graduated from Sylacauga High School, one student from B. B. Comer Memorial High School, one student from Childersburg High School and one student from Winterboro High School.
The association also recognizes “in loving memory” the following East Highland School graduates and former residents of Sylacauga: Clarence and Mabel Baker and the Baker family; SP4 McArthur Gaffney, Vietnam War, United States Army (1945-1969) and the Gaffney family; William L. Jemison, Jr. (1950-2019), “Hooded 8 Brotherhood,” and the Jemison family; and Christopher S. Houser (1972-2019) and the Houser family.
A look at the scholarship winners:
Jack’ Quoia Baulding
Jack’ Quoia is the daughter of Renatta Baulding and the late Jack Baulding. She is a 2020 graduate of Sylacauga High School. While at Sylacauga High School, she participated in various organizations, which included: president, Mu Alpha Theta; secretary, National Honor Society; vice president, HOSA; senior representative, senior class. She also received the following awards: WOIL TV 47 November (2019) Star Student of the Month; All A honor roll, May 2017-19; Top 6, HOSA State Leadership Conference, February 2017-19 Her plans are to attend Auburn University in pursuit of a career in chemical engineering.
Chloe Lane Burns
Chloe is the daughter of Roger Burns and Carmen Burns. She is a 2020 graduate of Winterboro High School. While at Winterboro High School, she participated in various organizations, which included: Student Leadership Team; president, Beta Club; FBLA; Big Sister, Little Sister Mentor Program; library assistant. In addition, she participated in various community activities: annual blood drive; toy drive; Special Olympics; Thanksgiving Serve Day, nursing home volunteer. She also received the following honors and awards: WHS Homecoming Queen; Prom Princess; Coosa Valley Electric Youth Tour Participant; A/B honor roll; highest average in Spanish; Channel 47 Star Student of the Month; highest average in English. She plans to pursue a career in medicine. She will enroll in Tuskegee University in the fall in the field of nursing.
Cameron Carter
Cameron is the son of Tracie Gamble. He is a 2020 graduate of Sylacauga High School. While at Sylacauga, he participated in various organizations, which included: Library Club; Guide Right Mentor Program; HOSA; Central Alabama Community College Upward Bound Program; basketball; track and field. In addition, he participated in various community activities: J. Craig Basketball 2018 and 2019; J. Craig Baseball 2018, 2019; currently coaches for Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department; Parks and Recreation Basketball (boys and girls); Currently serves as a cashier at Walmart. He also received the following awards: A/B honor roll and Citizenship Award. His plans are to attend Jacksonville State University in pursuit of a career in the field of exercise science, with aspirations of becoming a physical therapist.
Semaje’ Godfrey
Semaje’ Godfrey is the daughter of Camelia Godfrey. She is a 2020 graduate of B. B. Comer Memorial High School. While at Comer, she was involved in the basketball program as a manager/helper and Comer Doll. She was also involved in the youth program at her church, where she served as a tutor. She also received the following award: Microsoft Certification. Her plans are to attend Jacksonville State University in pursuit of a career in nursing.
Eunique McKinney
Eunique is the daughter of Erskin McKinney and Melanie McKinney. She is a 2020 graduate of Childersburg High School. While at Childersburg, she participated in various organizations, which included: captain, varsity basketball team; Beta Club; varsity softball team. She also received the following awards: Basketball Player of the Year, 2019; Class 4A Second Team (girls basketball, 2016). Her plans are to attend Southern Union and major in physical therapy.
Kyla McKinney
Kyla is the daughter of Virgil McKinney, Jr. and Sandra Bledsoe McKinney. She is a 2020 graduate of Sylacauga High School. While at Sylacauga, she participated in various organizations, which included: co-captain, cheerleader team; president, show choir; Future Business Leaders of Alabama. She also received the following awards: Distinguished Young Woman, Talladega County representative; A/B honor roll. Her plans are to attend University of South Alabama and major in nursing.
Ashlyn Tyler
Ashlyn is the daughter of Donald and Linda Tyler. She is a 2020 graduate of Sylacauga High School. While at Sylacauga, she participated in various organizations, which included: show choir; Mu Alpha Theta; National Honor Society; Sister to Sister Mentor Program. She also received the following awards: A/B honor roll; Top 10 in 2020 Class. Her plans are to attend the University of Alabama at Birmingham in pursuit of a career in biomedical science. She will become a first-generation college student in her family.