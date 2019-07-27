East Alabama families searching for missing loved ones decades later

Nichole Young and her family gathered at their mother’s Heflin home on Nov. 22, 1991, getting ready for Thanksgiving dinner when a woman in a red sports car pulled up in front of the house and stepped out.
The woman told Young’s brother, 17-year-old Jerome Morris, their older brother and his girlfriend had sent for him. He got into the car after telling his mother he would be back soon.
At first, Young said, they assumed he had stayed with a friend and forgotten to call. They filed a missing persons report three days later. Young had no idea she would never see her brother again.
At least a dozen other families in Calhoun, Cleburne, St. Clair and Talladega counties the kinds of struggles Young has faced in her brother’s disappearance. The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, a program of the federal Justice Department’s National Institute of Justice, lists 13 people missing from those four counties.
The faces of many of those 13 people have been posted on the system’s website, printed on flyers passed around communities and posted on Facebook pages meant to garner the public’s help in finding them. More than half of them were reported missing in the 1990s.
Local law enforcement officials say long-term missing-persons cases are rare, and can be especially difficult to crack. While every missing persons case is different, Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said, the majority seen by his deputies end up resolved.
“When somebody goes missing, at some point, we’ll find them,” Wade said.
But for families whose loved ones have vanished, waiting for that point can take years.
‘You know somebody knows’
Twenty-three-year-old Patrick Burrows disappeared from Piedmont on Aug. 23, 1990. The anniversary next month will mark 29 years since Imogene Burrows has seen her son.
Burrows said her last memory of Patrick was the day before he went missing, when she went to her estranged husband’s home in Piedmont to visit him. According to Burrows, Patrick had left home that night and didn’t return the next morning.
Authorities said Burrows was last seen around 8 a.m. Aug. 23 leaving the home of a man named Jimmy Steed, who is considered a suspect in his disappearance, on a Honda motorcycle. Burrows’ motorcycle was found a year later in a pond.
It has been nearly three decades since Burrows and Young have seen their loved ones. The pain of not knowing, they said, is unlike any other.
Since Patrick’s disappearance, Burrows said, she has reached out to authorities, nonprofits and the state attorney general’s office for help and gotten little to no response.
“It just seems like they don’t have any compassion. They don’t know what it’s like,” Burrows said.
Like Burrows, Young said, Morris’ disappearance took a toll on her family.
“I had to watch my mother. She stopped eating and she lost so much weight,” Young said. “We got scared for a minute.”
After Young’s father died, she said, family members had to legally declare Morris dead for his mother to receive what Morris’ father had left to him.
“We didn’t want to do it, but we had to in order for her to get what belonged to him,” Young said.
There are 13 missing people from Calhoun, Cleburne, Talladega and St. Clair counties listed in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Many of their faces have been posted on the system’s website, printed on fliers passed around communities and posted on Facebook pages meant to garner the public’s help in finding them.
More than half of them were reported missing in the 1990s. Here’s a look at those who are missing and the circumstances behind their disappearances:
1 of 13
James Patrick Burrows was last seen Aug. 23, 1990, in Piedmont, driving his Honda 250 motorcycle away from Jimmy Steed’s house. His motorcycle was recovered a year later in a pond in Piedmont.
David Ronald Chandler, the first person sentenced to death under a 1988 drug kingpin law that reinstated the federal death penalty, is a suspect in Burrows’ case. Authorities previously told The Star that Steed’s brother was Chandler’s “right hand man” and Burrows had stolen some marijuana from his field. Chandler’s sentence was commuted in 2001 by president Bill Clinton to life in prison.
Felicia E. Cochran, 26, was last seen July 11, 1992 leaving her mother’s house in Pell City, and may have been headed to Birmingham. Nearly 12 hours later, her charred 1987 Nissan Sentra was found on Turner’s Mill Road, off Speedway Boulevard.
Authorities searched a one-mile radius around Cochran’s car, but found no clues.
Family told police in 2016 it was unusual for Godwin to go very long without contacting them. His disappearance prompted searches in Muscadine, Fruithurst and along the Tallapoosa River.
Kelley Louise Howard, 41, of Pell City was last seen June 2, 2009, at Family Dentistry in Riverside, where she worked as a hygienist. She was reported missing two days later by her husband, Boyd Howard.
Floyd Roger Hurst, 44, was last seen Jan. 26, 1997, on his way to a Super Bowl party at the Red Horse Lounge. His van was found nearly a week later at the Georgia Welcome Center off of Interstate 20.
His mother, Violet Hurst, speculated in 1997 a man named Jackie Stovall was responsible for her son’s disappearance.
Jack David Stovall and Kenneth Earl Kemp were indicted in 2014 with killing Hurst by “total body traumatic fragmentation.” Kemp died in 2017 and Stovall is out of jail on bond and is awaiting trial. Hurst’s body has never been found.
Shep Deon Leonard, 32, was last seen Feb. 4, 2011, leaving Wal-Mart on U.S. 280. Authorities determined Leonard last spoke to someone the next day through cell phone records.
Leonard’s black 1999 Pontiac Grand Am was found Feb. 6 by a Shelby County sheriff’s deputy on the side of the road, close to the Chelsea Wal-Mart. The car was locked and did not appear to be broken into.
Jeffery Scott McFry, 24, was last seen Sept. 5, 1990, at his mother’s mobile home in Piedmont. According to a 2008 report, the lights in the mobile home stayed on for days after McFry’s disappearance.
Relatives told The Star in 2008 that blood and brain matter later found in the car of a suspect in McFry’s disappearance matched DNA samples taken from McFry’s mother.
McFry’s disappearance was also linked to Steed and Chandler, and McFry’s brother, Perry McFry, said at Chandler’s 1991 trial that he had guarded Chandler’s field and knew McFry had stolen marijuana from Chandler.
Marta Ramirez Mendez, 16, was last seen Sept. 30, 2013 at her family’s home on U.S. 431 in the Hollis Crossroads area. Mendez was a student at Cleburne County High School.
The teen left a note saying she was headed to Guatemala, where she was born and had family. Chun said she did not have the money to get there.
Chun said he had gotten calls after the disappearance from an unidentified man claiming Mendez was traveling with a man across the U.S.
Hoover Jerome Morris, 17, was last seen Nov. 22, 1991, at his Heflin home getting into a red sports car. He told relatives he was headed to his brother’s house on Thomas Street in Heflin. According to his brother, he never arrived.
Morris, a high school football player, had aspirations of playing at the University of Alabama before going pro like his uncle, Ike Grant.
Johnny Lee Smith was last seen Nov 1, 2005. He was 35 years old at the time of his disappearance. According to the system, Smith left all his belongings at his home in Anniston and family members haven’t heard from him since.
Attempts to reach the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office for more information on his case were unsuccessful.
Karen Denise Steed of Piedmont was last seen Nov. 25, 1997, leaving the Piedmont home she shared with her husband, Jimmy Steed. She was reported missing weeks after her disappearance by family members.
Her 1982 Ford Fairmont was found the next month in the woods off I-20 near Heflin. The car was locked, and forensic experts found no clues or signs of a struggle.
Police told The Star in 1997 they suspected foul play, while Jimmy Steed speculated that she had gone to visit a sister in Jacksonville, Fla.
The home she was last seen leaving burned in August 2002, shortly after the home’s new owners gave investigators permission to search the property.
Donna Rae Riggsby, 20, was last seen June 28, 2003, leaving her Sylacauga home to go to a convenience store near Avondale Avenue and Old Birmingham Highway and never returned, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.
Family members created a Facebook page in 2011 dedicated to finding Riggsby. Through the page, relatives implored her to come home if she is alive.
Attempts to reach her family and Sylacauga police were unsuccessful.
A rare occurrence
Anniston police Lt. Chris Sparks said his department typically resolves missing persons cases within 24 hours of a report being filed. Usually, Sparks said, those reports involve a misunderstanding concerning a missing adult’s whereabouts or a teenager who hasn’t come home on time.
When it takes Anniston police longer to resolve a missing persons case, Sparks said, it’s typically because the missing person does not want to be found.
According to Wade, voluntarily going missing isn’t against any laws.
“How can somebody be missing if they know where they’re at? That happens on occasion,” Wade said. “It might not be right, but this is America.”
Wade, Calhoun County’s sheriff, said disappearances like Burrows’ and Morris’ are uncommon at his office.
“The Karen Steeds, the McFrys and the Burrows, those cases are rare.”
Wade said the Sheriff’s Office had an “on and off” Cold Case Unit over the years. Currently, he said, there isn’t one.
While the unit was at the Sheriff’s Office, he said, it was comprised of retired investigators who devoted all of their time to local cold cases. Wade said all criminal cases, regardless of when they were reported, are currently worked by investigators at the Sheriff’s Office.
What might have happened
Young said Morris would have been a high school senior at the time of his disappearance. She said he had been a star football player at Cleburne County High School, and had aspirations of playing football at the University of Alabama, but all that ended after he became involved with drugs and dropped out.
“He started hanging out with the wrong crowd and he let them influence him into doing things and he missed out on the opportunity of a lifetime,” Young said. “Then he ended up missing.”
According to Young, the woman in the red sports car had several young men, including Morris, dealing drugs. Young said police were unable to get the woman in the red car to reveal Morris’ whereabouts.
“She knows what happened, because she told police she couldn’t say anything out of fear for her life,” Young said.
Days after Morris was last seen, Young said, his girlfriend skipped town. Young said Morris still has associates in the Heflin area who she believes may know something.
Burrows said she also believed Patrick was acquainted with the person responsible for his disappearance.
According to Burrows, Jimmy Steed denied any involvement in Patrick’s disappearance when she asked him about it, and the two saw each other around town before his arrest.
“I ran into him and his wife and little girl at a store one time. He went somewhere else,” Burrows said. “I said to his wife, ‘That’s a pretty little girl. I’m never going to get to see my son’s children.’ She went missing not too long after.”
Holding out hope
Thanksgiving hasn’t been the same for Young’s family since they lost Morris. Every year, she said, they light a candle in his memory.
Young said she is not giving up until she finds him or finds out what happened to him.
While Burrows doesn’t believe he would have voluntarily left his family, she continues to hold out hope that her son is still alive somewhere.
“I don’t want people to feel sorry for me,” Burrows said. “I want Patrick back.”
Until then, Burrows said, she relies on her faith to get her through each day. She said she refuses to let her pain over her son’s disappearance keep her from living.
“Patrick wouldn’t want me to kill myself or to be a drunk or a drug addict,” Burrows said. “I have to hold onto the hand of God.”
