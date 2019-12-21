E.H. Gentry client blossoming through job at flower shop

TALLADEGA -- Chris Wiseman has been working at Gaither’s Florist since October, and he says he has learned a lot since then.
“I’ve learned a lot about flowers that I didn’t know before, about the different types and what the different needs are,” he said. “And I’ve learned a lot about customer service, too, making deliveries.”
Owner Memory Gaither added, “He’s really learning everything that we do here except the accounting. And he’s just a kind person, and he’s always smiling.”
Said Wiseman, “It’s a blessing for sure. If I had known about this earlier, right after I graduated from high school, I would have done it a lot sooner.”
Wiseman’s route to his current employment is perhaps a little more complicated than usual.
After graduating from Pell City High School in 2013, he says he worked in a restaurant for a while and enjoyed it up to a point, but it was not what he wanted permanently.
His dream job is photography, and he wanted an opportunity to do “anything creative or crafty, where I can use my hands and my imagination. Anything in art.”
Wiseman, who is dyslexic, found himself at the offices of the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services, which in turn referred him to the E.H. Gentry Program at the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind.
That was where employment specialist Ruthie Tuck comes in.
“There was an intake meeting to determine what his goals were, then an evaluation process to determine what his strengths and weaknesses were,” Tuck said. “Then we work on the weaknesses until we have gotten him all that he needs to be successfully employed.”
Tuck said Wiseman said he wanted to work with a florist, and Gaither gave him the opportunity to do so.
“I’ve never really done anything like this,” Gaither said. “But it’s a great idea. He gets an opportunity to learn our business, and we get to help the school help more people. I’d like to see more businesses around here being aware of this program.”
Added Tuck, “And there’s also a tax incentive.”
There are more than 100 consumers at E.H. Gentry, Tuck said, and many of them are seeking opportunities with local businesses. The only requirements are that the consumer be more than 16 years old and have a disability of some sort.
“There is a lot of satisfaction in helping a young person learn so they have a brighter, better future,” Gaither said. “Plus, it takes some of the work off of us. He’s just been a tremendous help. We’ve seen him grow and learn, and it’s an awesome way to help the community. It’s really a win-win.”
Wiseman agreed.
“It’s been a blessing for me, too,” he said. “They’re like friends and family to me now.”