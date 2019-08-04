E.D., Ora Lee Jackson celebrating 62nd wedding anniversary today

E.D. and Ora Lee Jackson, of Alpine, are celebrating their 62nd wedding anniversary today, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, with a surprise dinner outing put together by their son, Sanford Jackson. The Jacksons also have a daughter, Teresa Archie, who lives in Alpine.

 Submitted photo

