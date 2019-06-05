TALLADEGA -- A company with operations in more than 70 countries is opening up offices on Talladega’s Historic Courthouse Square.
Dynasafe AB is moving into the building on the east side of The Square most recently occupied by Entertainment Knights.
Charlie Diggs, a Talladega native, has recently been appointed chief executive officer, according to a company press release. His previous title with the company had been managing director for Dynasafe LLC U.S.
“Dynasafe is a technology and innovation leader specializing in the research, design, development, manufacture and integration of explosive containment chambers and demilitarization munitions,” the company’s website says. “We draw on our 25-year-history of service to the defense industry and our culture of continuous improvement to create value for our customers.”
The company has been in business since 1991 and serves customers in both the public and private sectors.
“North America is the largest market in the world for services and equipment provided by Dynasafe: surveying, locating of UXO’s (unexploded ordnance) on and off shore, and the transportation and the neutralization of IEDs (improvised explosive device) and UXOs,” the company’s website says. “The U.S. government’s spending accounts for more than 40 percent of the global market.
“The U.S. is expected to be the most attractive market for military equipment for years to come since there is a growing pressure on the U.S. government to step up its fight against terrorism.
“To address the developing opportunities, Dynasafe has taken the strategic step to open a Dynasafe US office in Talladega, Alabama. The value of a local presence is to provide a group of people that are familiar with the culture, business practices, regulations, protocols and other intangibles required to succeed in the USA.”
Said Holger Weigel, the company’s head of Business Development and Marketing, “The launch of operations in America further demonstrates Dynasafe’s ongoing commitment to expanding its international business and to make the world a safer place.”
Said Diggs, the Talladega native, “Dynasafe AB is one of those rare companies to have truly revolutionized the world of demilitarization and the defense industry, and I am looking forward to meeting the challenges of the new role.
“The opportunity ahead for Dynasafe AB is huge. We must focus, move faster and continue to transform. A substantial portion of my job is to accelerate our ability to bring ground breaking demilitarization to and explosive containment products to our customers more quickly.”
There are open positions for office staff, Diggs said.