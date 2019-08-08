Dynasafe donates more than $4,500 to Hall of Heroes

TALLADEGA -- Talladega’s Hall of Heroes got to meet a very generous new neighbor Thursday.
Charlie Diggs, CEO of Dynasafe, presented the museum and memorial with a check for more than $4,500.
“It is part of a fund we collect every year,” he explained. “We wanted it all to go to one place.”
The Hall of Heroes was a natural beneficiary.
“Our company’s primary customers are military agencies around the world, but especially the U.S. Army,” Diggs said. “Almost of all of our employees and/or their spouses are military or retired military, so it really makes sense for us. Plus, we’re neighbors, so there’s that as well.”
Hall of Heroes Committee Chair Keela Brown said the museum was grateful for the donation, but even more eager for Diggs and his employees to submit their pictures and information to the Hall.
“We’re working on it,” he said.