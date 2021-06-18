Dynasafe celebrates 30th anniversary

Dynasafe, a company that operates in more than 70 countries, including an office on the square in Talladega, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this weekend.
According to a press release, “Dynasafe is technology and innovation leader specializing in research, design, development, manufacture and integration of explosive containment chambers and demilitarized munitions. For 30 years, Dynasafe has created trusted and innovative solutions to address some of the world’s most critical challenges associated with (unexploded ordnance) and (improvised explosive device) disposal, public safety and security.”
In its 30 year history, the company has developed demilitarization plans for the Anniston Army Depot, the Blue Grass Army Depot in Kentucky and the Pueblo Chemical Depot in Colorado for the destruction of toxic mustard and nerve agents; they have many customers in the private sector as well.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to work with talented, dedicated and passionate people every day," CEO Charles Diggs said. "Their commitment to positive change and serving our clients to the greatest of their abilities has been and will continue to be integral to Dynasafe’s success. And to our partners and clients, thank you for trusting us for many years and helping us become the Dynasafe we are today. We are honored to have your trust and will work tirelessly to continue to deserve it. We recognize the need to forge and maintain multi-beneficial partnerships that are both positive in nature and collaborative. Dynasafe will always endeavor not to just deliver a product but to complete the mission.”
Diggs added that going forward, the company will continue to create new products and transform operations.
“Improving customer experience and continuing to deliver value to our customers," Diggs said. "The demand for our products is increasing, and types of solutions are changing. Dynasafe is changing with the demands of the world and our industry, and we will make the world a safer place.”