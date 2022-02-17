Duran South’s Savannah Lee named 2022 St. Clair County Spelling Bee Champ

The 2021 St. Clair County spelling bee runner-up, Savannah Lee, made a triumph return to win this year's St. Clair County spelling bee. The deciding word: sophomoric.
Lee will advance to the Alabama state spelling bee at UAB on March 26.
The county spelling bee included 20 contestants who won their respective school spelling bees in second- through eighth-grades throughout both the county and Pell City school systems.
Springville Middle School hosted this year’s event with Allison Gray and Dr. Kristen Harrell as judges for the competition. Jacki Riley served as the recorder, while Frankie Smith was this year’s pronouncer.
Lee is a seventh-grader from Duran South Junior High School who not only placed second in 2021, but also finished third in the 2020 competition as a fifth-grader. She said she has been competing in spelling bees since she was in third grade.
“I’ve worked very hard for this. I love words, I love reading, so this has really been a part of me forever and it's so exciting now that I get to go to state,” Lee said, adding that she looks forward to being surrounded by other great spellers from across Alabama.
“I’m really excited to just compete,” she said.
The top three spellers were recognized and given trophies following the competition. Ella Grace Madison from Moody Junior High placed second, while Aden Ruple from Springville Middle came in third.
It has been several years since a student from Pell City Schools won the county spelling bee. However, Superintendent Dr. James Martin said this is the first since he took office three years ago.
Martin said the school system as a whole is very proud of Lee
“She’s just an outstanding student,” he said. “The thing with (Savannah) that makes me especially proud is that she has been so close so many times and the fact that she finally was able to make that achievement.”
Martin added that they will go on to support her as she competes at the state level.
“She’s just a great kid she truly is,” he said.
The following students also made their debut at the county competition: Chloe Kennamer from Ashville Elementary, Alia Rosetti from Ashville Middle, Lily Williams from Coosa Valley Elementary, Kameron Webb from Duran Junior High North, Rebecca Sanchez Alonso from Eden Elementary, Aisha Largadas from Iola Roberts Elementary, Michael Wolfe from Margaret Elementary, Evelyn Brimer from Moody Elementary, Eva May from Moody Middle, Phelix Hawkins, Savannah Rhodes from Odenville Intermediate, Grayson Peeples from Odenville Middle, Annalynn Carlisle from Ragland High, Danny Bryan from Springville Elementary, Kesleigh Carver from Steele Junior High, Linley Murphee from Walter M. Kennedy and Olivia Hazelwood from Williams Intermediate.