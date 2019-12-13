Duran North, South cheerleaders perform at Tennessee Titans game

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Schools seventh- and eighth-grade cheerleading squad and mascot got the chance of a lifetime over fall break when they performed at a Tennessee Titans game.
Students from Duran South and Duran North junior high schools performed during the Titans game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Nashville on Nov. 24. The trip also included sightseeing around Nashville.
The trip was the brainchild of Coach Ivy Patterson, who serves as the sponsor for the cheerleading squad. She had planned the trip from early in the school year.
Patterson said she thought the students would benefit from the experience of performing at a National Football League game. She also felt visiting locations like the Grand Ole Opry would help the students come together as a team.
The trip received good reviews from students.
Eighth-grader Matilee Bridgewater, who serves as one of the team’s captains, enjoyed both the sightseeing and the performance.
“The Tennessee trip was a fun experience for everyone,” she said. “The performance on Sunday was also a fun experience.”
Garret Henderson, who serves as Duran’s mascot, felt it was an experience he would always remember.
“It was interesting to watch different groups from several states come together to perform a single routine with only a couple of hours of practice time together. Overall, it was just a great trip, an awesome experience,” Henderson said.
Dr. Cory O’Neal, principal at Duran South, was pleased with the trip. He said he was hopeful going into it that the students would have a “wonderful experience.”
“I feel like that was accomplished,” he said.