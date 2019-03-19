PELL CITY – Duran North Junior High School history teacher Dana Bloodsworth was recognized Monday as the VFW Alabama Middle School Teacher of the Year for 2018-19.
“Thank you so much,” Bloodsworth said in front of current and former students, teachers, faculty and family members who gathered at the Pell City Performing Arts Center for the special presentation by members of the local VFW group. “I am so honored.”
Bloodsworth was presented the VFW Harold Spangenberg Memorial Post 4758 and the Alabama District 4 awards as the Middle School Teacher of the Year.
“I cannot think of a finer person, and his students,” said Al Morrow, the quartermaster for the local VFW group, who presented the District 4 award to Bloodsworth.
VFW officials said Bloodsworth will receive his state award at the state convention in June.
“This is in appreciation for your dedication to your students and your profession,” said Hubert Stapler Jr., the commander for Post 4758.
Stapler presented the Post Middle School Teacher of the Year Award to Bloodsworth, who received two checks, one for $100 and another for $150.
Morrow said Bloodsworth will receive another award from the state VFW, along with another check.
Bloodsworth is still a candidate for National VFW Middle School Teacher of the Year.
Stapler said local VFW officials should know the national winners for the high school, middle school and K-5 Teachers of the Year between now and June.
“I hope you continue taking care of your students,” Stapler told Bloodsworth.
He said what put Bloodsworth’s application, which was submitted by his principal, Richard Garris, over the top was a letter submitted by a former student, Meg Williamson Clements, who now works as an attorney.
Bloodsworth has worked as a history teacher for the Pell City school system for a quarter century.
“And his passion for teaching is stronger now than ever before,” said Superintendent Dr. Michael Barber. “He’s truly made an impact on the lives of thousands of students.”
As for Bloodsworth, the teacher said he could not imagine being anywhere else and doing what he loves – teaching.
“I have the best job in the world,” Bloodsworth said. “This is my dream job. I wouldn’t want to be doing anything else but teaching history.”
Everyone is keeping their fingers crossed Bloodsworth will win the national award.
“There could not be a more deserving teacher,” Barber said. “He’s really an inspirational teacher. He’s not only respected, but he is adored.”