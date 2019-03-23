PELL CITY -- Duran North Junior High School eighth-grader Hailee McGraw did not buy the most expensive car or the biggest house, but she was forced to find a second job so her family of four could make ends meet during the annual St. Clair County Extension Office Reality Check.
“This is one of the best days in education that we have,” said Pell City Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Barber. “It’s all about making good decisions. That’s what it’s about.”
All eighth-grade students gathered throughout the day Thursday inside the Pell City Center Gymnasium to get a taste of what it’s like to be an adult, a parent, out on their own, making their way into the world.
Volunteers manned different stations where students could shop for groceries, buy insurance, drive away in a new or used vehicle or maybe move into that dream home.
“We have 70 volunteers,” said Lee Ann Clark, the St. Clair County Extension Office agent, who spearheaded efforts to bring Reality Check to Pell City.
“We did one for the St. Clair County students last Friday,” Clark said.
Clark said Angela Treadaway, of Shelby County, initially brought Reality Check to Alabama. Clark said the program was brought south from Tennessee and started in Alabama in 2004.
However Heidi Tilenius, with the Lauderdale County Extension Office, said it was Clark who helped nurture the program, which has now spread across the state.
“We have one scheduled in Fayette County at the end of April and we have another one scheduled this fall in Marion County,” said Tilenius, who brought the stations used in the Reality Check program.
Students entered the gymnasium and took a seat in the bleachers. A teacher explained the rules.
Students had already chosen their professions and found out if they had children and/or a spouse and how much money they earned each month from their job(s).
“We want you to have fun and learn,” a teacher told students before they began their Reality Check. “Your money is your money. Don’t look at your friends and ask for a $500 loan.”
McGraw, 13, loves animals, so the veterinary profession was an easy choice for her. That was about her only choice. She learned she had a spouse and two young children for the Reality Check exercise.
Her monthly income was $2,676, and her fictitious husband brought in an additional $900 a month.
Now, McGraw was about to find out how much it costs for a family of four to live.
Right out of the gate, McGraw was hit with a monthly $800 bill for day care for her two fictitious children.
The young veterinarian moved on to other stations to find a place to live and transportation for her and her husband.
“That’s an awesome career,” Jacque Snow, an associate pastor for New Hope Baptist Church, told McGraw as she searched for family vehicles.
Snow was playing car salesman Thursday during Reality Check.
He asked McGraw if she would like a new or used vehicle, or perhaps bus tickets for her and her husband.
“I don’t know,” she said. “I want a truck.”
She considered another vehicle for her husband, but it was just out of their range.
McGraw, who by all accounts appeared very practical, said, “I guess a used truck and bus passes.”
She also went with a small house, nothing fancy.
With those two big-ticket items, she only had $722 left.
“Now I have to get insurance,” she said.
But her insurance costs grew to car, house and medical. She also purchased a $60,000 life insurance policy for an extra $10 a month.
With only $222 remaining in her bank account, she waited in line to grab some groceries.
“I am changing jobs,” one friend told her.
Next to the grocery station was the fun station, where students could buy tickets to the movies, trips and other fun things. There were no students in that line.
“They come and they go; I have to send them away,” said Courtney Hobson, the Pell City Chamber of Commerce executive director, who volunteered for the Reality Check Fun Station. “They don’t have the money.”
And by the time McGraw was through grocery shopping, she was seriously in the red.
Karen Pack with Chick-fil-A, who was at the grocery station, tried to counsel McGraw to see if she could cut costs to put food on the table.
Pack looked over all of McGraw’s expenses.
“This is tough baby-girl,” Pack said. “You might need a second job.”
And McGraw headed over to the employment line, where she got a part-time job, working four nights a week to dig out of her financial hole.
By the end, she had a whopping $22 left, just enough for a little fun.
“I will take one (movie) ticket,” McGraw told Hobson.
McGraw was asked if she had learned anything from the Reality Check exercise.
“I’m not having kids,” McGraw said. “I can’t do it. No kids.”