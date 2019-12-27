Dump truck overturns in Coldwater

Authorities closed a lane of U.S. 78 in Oxford on Friday after a dump truck overturned.
Oxford fire Chief Gary Sparks said firefighters were called at 1:52 p.m. after the dump truck overturned in the eastbound lane of U.S. 78, just east of a Dollar General.
Capt. Chad Gilchrist said the truck was carrying gravel. Gilchrist said he knew of no fatalities or injuries.
Around 3:30 p.m., the truck had been pushed upright and attached to a tow truck. Around 4 p.m., crews were sweeping gravel from the road.