Talladega Police are investigating a drive-by shooting at Talladega Downs that damaged an apartment with two adults and three children inside early Monday morning.
None of the people inside the apartment appear to have been targeted, according to Talladega Police Capt. Patrick Thornton.
A Talladega County sheriff’s deputy reported hearing gunshots coming from the west end of Talladega around 12:10 a.m. Monday, Thornton said. Talladega Police officers were heading toward the area based on the deputy’s report when 911 calls regarding a shooting at Talladega Downs started coming in. When the officers arrived, they found a resident of the apartment standing outside, inspecting fresh bullet holes in the wall. Officers also recovered at least nine shell casings from Lawson Avenue, near the site of the shooting, that all appeared to have come from the same pistol, Thornton said.
Although no one inside the apartment was injured, Thornton said it was occupied at the time by an adult couple and three children — a 13-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy. Although she was not injured by the gunshots, Thornton said the adult female complained of chest pain and was transported to the emergency room of Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center by North Star ambulance.
Investigators on the scene spoke with a witness who said she had seen the shots coming from a black four-door vehicle occupied by two men, but could not give any more detailed description of either the vehicle itself or the people inside it, Thornton said.
Investigators also spoke with a 40-year-old man who does not live in Talladega Downs but said he believes he was actually the intended target of the shooting. He said one of the men in the vehicle called him by name before shooting at him nine or 10 times. He said he dropped to the ground when the shooting started and was not hit. He was able to identify one of the people in the car by an alias, but could not provide a real name.
The Monday morning call was not the first that Talladega Police responded to in Talladega Downs over the weekend, according to Thornton. Just before 11 p.m. Sunday, police responded to another 911 call regarding a fight that could possibly involve weapons of some sort. When officers arrived, Thornton said, a large crowd ran screaming and hollering into an apartment on the block next to the one that would get shot into a couple of hours later.
Officers approached the apartment to determine if anyone inside was injured, but the person who answered the door refused to let them in, and without any specific evidence of a crime, a victim or complaining witness, there was nothing else they could do, Thornton said.
Some children, however, were heard inside and could be seen through an upstairs window, so officers contacted the Talladega County Department of Human Resources, who said they would arrange a welfare check some time Monday, Thornton said.
Monday morning’s incident marks the ninth shooting at Talladega Downs since June of last year, and the first since January. Previous shootings were reported on June 22, on July 21, on Aug. 26, on Oct. 14, on Oct. 24, on Dec. 19, on Dec. 31 and Jan. 22. The January incident was the only one where anyone was actually wounded, with one man sustaining a non-life-threatening wound to the foot.
None of the cases seem to be related, and although suspects have been identified in several of these incidents, no one has been charged in any of them as of Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s emergency tip line at 256-299-0011.