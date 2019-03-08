LINCOLN -- Drew Middle School recognized International Women’s Day on Friday through STEM education with its seventh-grade girls.
The school utilized science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) during an all-day seminar to help female students feel confident and empowered.
“We have 75 seventh-grade girls,” DMS media specialist Lane Kulovitz said. “This is our first year to do something like this, but we feel like this is something the girls can really use to grow their confidence.”
Kulovitz added the official color for International Women’s Day is purple.
“As a group, we all dressed in purple today, and our school’s theme is titled ‘Empowered,’” Kulovitz said.
Nine DMS female teachers and staff helped lead and coordinate the programs.
This year’s overall theme for International Women’s Day was “Balance for Better,” Kulovitz said.
Added DMS dynamic learning project coach Monique Chatman, “We wanted to show the girls how they can also pursue STEM-related jobs and be just as successful in a male-dominated field.
“They don’t realize how many different careers use STEM strategies daily. We wanted to bring awareness to that by highlighting successful women in all different types of careers.”
The all-day event also featured multiple guest speakers, including nurse practitioner Rebecca Bogart; Nashville, Tennessee, recording artist Harper Rae; seamstress Doris Leonard; Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey; and more.
The event also included multiple small group activities, where students used various forms of technology to build self-confidence.
“This age is tough, especially for females,” DMS seventh-grade math teacher Kasey Flurry said.
“I wish they could see themselves through our eyes. That is our goal today. We want them to understand how special they are.”
In one activity, the female students were asked to write what they didn’t like about themselves on their own printed headstone. Afterwards, they put them in a container, “bearying” them, in honor of the school’s mascot.
“We asked them to never say these things about themselves again,” Kulovitz said. “We want them to love themselves and each other.”
When asked what she learned through the different activities, student Gracelynn Tidwell said, “How to appreciate ourselves and each other. Just because we aren’t always the same doesn’t mean we shouldn’t love each other and our differences.”
Kulovitz and staff said they plan to hold another International Women’s Day event for next year’s seventh-grade girls.
“It’s something we hope to continue for the seventh-grade girls, so that we can help build on their progress in eighth grade,” Kulovitz said. “We also want to thank the school and the system for all of their support, and also to Lincoln Pizza Hut for donating 20 pizzas today.”
Added DMS Principal Tim Young, “Today was a unique opportunity for our girls to learn about so many different STEM-related careers while celebrating successful women. It’s important that as a school, we expose all of our students to different opportunities for their future.”
School officials noted the seventh-grade boys also participated in STEM-related activities Friday.
