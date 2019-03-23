LINCOLN -- Drew Middle School hosted its annual Science Night and Innovation Expo on Thursday.
The event gives students the opportunity to share their science fair projects with their peers and members of the community.
“Drew Middle is the only school in the county to host an annual science fair,” Lane Kulovitz, DMS media specialist said.“This is something the school has done for over 20 years.”
Teachers and staff from the DMS Science Department judged and graded students based off scientific method. According to teachers, students began working on their projects immediately after Christmas break.
At the end of the night, awards were given to students who placed first, second and third in each category from each grade. Best individual project and best group project awards were also presented to students in each grade.
Sixth-grade projects were grouped into four different categories, including rocks, soil and plate tectonics, fresh water, oceans and beaches and weather.
Sixth-grade winners were Jackson Callahan (individual project) and Anna Comer and Kaitlyn Gardner (group project.)
“Our overall group winners did their project on how much lead was in our local soil.” DMS sixth-grade science teacher Allison Miles said. “It really helped teach us how to be aware. I was really proud of them for applying it directly to the community.”
Seventh-grade projects were also split into four different categories, including zoology, botany, general biology and medical.
Seventh-grade winners were Gracelyn Tidwell (individual project) and Ashley Bynum and Emma Crump (group project.)
“Gracelyn did her project about the effect of cochlear implants. I was so impressed with how she went above and beyond what was required,” DMS seventh-grade science teacher Amanda Kepple said. “She reached out to other deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals through Facebook for feedback. She got responses from all across the country. I was proud of how she was able to share her own personal story through the project.”
Projects for eighth-grade were divided into three different categories: physics and engineering, chemistry and physics and chemistry related. The winners were Tatyanna Oden (individual project), and Carson Whitehead and Kaylee Wiggins (group project.)
DMS eighth-grade science teacher Freddie Brown said he was impressed by the different projects.
“This year we had 115 total projects for eighth grade -- 92 individual and 23 group projects,” Brown said. “The most challenging aspect as a teacher is teaching students how to think scientifically, which is different than just doing research. Once our students got the hang of it, they nailed it.”
Additionally, the DMS intermediate band performed a program titled, “The Science of Sound,” for guests.
“For our class, students had to first create their own instrument from recycled materials,” DMS band director Felisha Greene said. “After instruments were made, students were then divided into groups, where they had to compose their own musical piece to perform at Science Night using the instruments they made.”
Students also showed the audience the difference between pitch and volume through their performances.
Xander Headrick and Jackson Heath received the Best Performance Award, which was voted on by the audience.
“It was an awesome day and evening for us,” DMS Principal Tim Young said. “During the day, we invited all the assistant principals from the district along with Central Office staff to view the projects. We appreciate all of their feedback.
“That evening, we were able to open our doors to the community and showcase the projects students have been working so hard on. Through these projects, our students have been able to solve real-world problems They all did a great job. Each year, we continue to take STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) learning to the next level.”