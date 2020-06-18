Drew Goolsby, Dana Webb end tenure with St. Clair EDC Board

ASHVILLE — Two members of the St. Clair County Economic Development Council (EDC) Board of Directors have stepped down, as they have reached the end of their appointed tenures.
The EDC said in a press release that it is experiencing transition with the expiration of the tenure of both Drew Goolsby and Dana Webb. Their departure from the board comes as St. Clair County experienced the most new industrial investment in its history, with over $350 million announced in 2019.
The EDC board has five positions appointed by the St. Clair County Commission, the St. Clair County Industrial Development Board, the City of Pell City, the City of Moody, and the City of Ashville.
“Goolsby and Webb have both served the board for close to 20 years, helping with fundraising, oversight of the organization and contributing to the camaraderie for which St. Clair County has become known,” the EDC release said. “These men have proudly supported the mission of the SCCEDC: to create jobs, to increase wealth, and to improve the quality of life for St. Clair County citizens.”
Goolsby began his service with the SCCEDC Board of Directors in 1999 as the appointee from the St. Clair County Commission. The release said that his longtime career in banking has been an asset to the organization with regard to financial organization and management.
Goolsby is a lifelong resident of Springville and also previously served on the St. Clair County Board of Education.
He was also a member of the founding team for Leadership St. Clair County, of which he became a member of the inaugural class. In addition, Goolsby was a key member of the marketing strategy team that began the iCademy, which has now evolved into a key element to the workforce development partnership between local school systems and Jefferson State Community College.
Webb joined the SCCEDC Board of Directors in 2003 and served most currently as the St. Clair County Industrial Development Board appointee after his retirement from Alabama Power Company, where he was posted in St. Clair County for many years.
The EDC said his knowledge of utilities and the St. Clair County community was invaluable as the it expanded in both infrastructure and industry.
He is a longtime resident of Ashville and a graduate of Leadership St. Clair County.
EDC Executive Director Don Smith said in the release that both men have been assets to the board and will be missed.
“As St. Clair County experiences growth and is faced with challenges and opportunities, it is imperative that our board serve as a beacon of conscience, exploring not only the prosperity that these opportunities can bring, but also the consequence,” Smith said. “Both Drew Goolsby and Dana Webb have a history here and a knowledge of the people that has proven very helpful as we have established and met goals.”
County Commission Chairman Paul Manning praised the role the EDC has played in the development of the county during Webb and Goolsby’s tenures.
“As St. Clair County has grown and changed, the St. Clair County Economic Development Council Board of Directors has played a vital role in the recruitment of industry within each of our communities,” he said.
The vacant positions on the board were filled in previous meetings of both the St. Clair County Commission and the Ashville City Council. New board members are Tami Spires of Springville and Josh Kell of Ashville.
The board will continue its work in partnership with all the communities in St. Clair County to pursue the goals of the 2019-2024 plan.