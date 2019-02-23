SYLACAUGA – Alabama historian and author Dr. Wayne Flynt is presenting the brown bag series program “Zora Neale Hurston and the African-American Literary Renaissance” on Wednesday at B.B. Comer Memorial Library, according to a press release.
In the Winter 2018 issue of Alabama Heritage magazine, Flynt wrote an article about Hurston entitled “Finding Her Own Way.” Hurston is one of Alabama’s most famous writers.
Commenting on his research about a woman who “soared briefly on the wings of her wonderful mind and creative art,” Flynt deemed Hurston “brilliant beyond nearly everyone in her generation.”
Flynt pointed to the 2008 award-winning American Masters PBS documentary “Zora Neale Hurston: Jump At the Sun” as a representation of what he called “the completion of a cycle stretching across a century from obscurity and poverty to literary fame, back to poverty and ostracism, then ending in miraculous rediscovery.”
Of the many remarkable literary lives nurtured by Alabama’s rich cultural landscape, none is more improbable than Hurston’s, Flynt said.
“Born (we think, but are not sure) on Jan. 7, 1891, in Notasulga, a tiny town straddling the Lee-Macon County Line in east central Alabama, Hurston was the initial spark to what became a generation later a veritable firestorm of African-American literary talent and energy, the most notable examples perhaps being Margaret Walker (1915-1998), Albert Murray (1916-2013), and Ralph Ellison (1913-1994),” Flynt said.
In the context of history, Hurston’s journey through life was miraculous. Flynt will tell the story of her birth into poverty; her hardships with losing her mother at an early age; her father’s inattention and neglect; her work as a domestic for white families; her path to attracting the attention of African-American intellectuals and Northern philanthropists and religious groups; and against the odds, her path to getting an education and having a career.
“Zora Neale Hurston attended Barnard College and Columbia University and became a noted writer, anthropologist and cultural commentator,” Flynt said. “A force in the Harlem Renaissance, Hurston collaborated with Langston Hughes and sparred with numerous figures whose ideas differed from her own. She wrote many plays, short stories, essays and novels, but during her life, she worked largely in obscurity.”
Flynt will comment on the issues that led to the rejection of Hurston by leftist black writers and white reviewers -- and her refusal to view her own style of dealing with racism and social injustice in her writing as a betrayal of her race.
Flynt will talk about the last years of Hurston’s life, with her return to domestic labor; a stroke that led to nursing home confinement; a heart attack that led to her death; and burial in an unmarked grave.
Flynt paid tribute to Alice Walker, who rediscovered the brilliant writer, saying, “But for Pulitzer-winning writer Alice Walker, we would never have known about Zora Neale Hurston’s wonderful skills as a writer, her relentless independence of men, and her inspiring rejection of everyone’s plan for her life.”
Flynt’s ancestors arrived in Alabama more than a century and a half ago and decided to stay.
He grew up in various towns from Sheffield to Dothan, graduated from Anniston High School and Howard College (now Samford University), earned his doctorate at Florida State University, then returned to his alma mater to teach for 12 years.
In 1977, he became head of the History Department at Auburn and retired as distinguished professor emeritus in 2005, after teaching 6,000 students during his 40-year career.
Flynt has won 18 teaching awards and written/co-authored many books (two of which were nominated for the Pulitzer Prize). Another book won the Lillian Smith Prize for non-fiction, and two books received the Alabama Library Association prize for non-fiction.
Among his awards was induction into the Alabama Academy of Honor and Alabamian of the Year (Mobile Register).
Flynt -- often referred to as the “Conscience of Alabama” -- is one of the most recognized and honored scholars of Southern history, politics and religion.
The “Celebrating Alabama’s Storied Past” adult lecture series is sponsored by SouthFirst Bank, with refreshments sponsored by the Coosa Valley Medical Center’s Hickory Street Café.
Refreshments will be served at 11 a.m., and the program will be at noon in the Harry Brown Auditorium. For more information, contact library Director Tracey Thomas at 256-249-0961 or tthomas@bbclibrary.net.