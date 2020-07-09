Dr. Shelley Bailey named acting principal at Sylacauga’s Pinecrest Elementary

SYLACAUGA – The City Board of Education appointed an acting principal for Pinecrest Elementary School during a called meeting Tuesday morning.
Julie Green, who had been the principal since January 2018, has taken a position with the state Department of Education.
The five board members and school Superintendent Dr Jon Segars took part in a virtual called meeting to act on three items.
Dr. Shelley Bailey was unanimously approved as the acting principal while the school system conducts a search to fill the position permanently.
Prior to Bailey’s appointment, a recommendation was approved for a revised memorandum of agreement with the state Department of Education with regard to the appointment of Green to serve on the Alabama Reading Initiative staff from July 8, 2020 - June 30, 2021.
Bailey has served as a teacher and administrator in Sylacauga City Schools since 2009 and has been the assistant principal at Sylacauga High School since 2015.
Segars said Bailey is a strong leader “with the academic focus we need to start what will be a very challenging year. I have total confidence in Dr. Bailey and know she will build on the many strengths at Pinecrest.”
Bailey’s contract, the superintendent said, calls for her to receive her current rate of pay with a supplement.
On selecting a permanent principal, Segars said at least 25 applicants have expressed interest in the position.
“Considering the situation we have with COVID-19, 25 applicants is encouraging,” Segars said.
In another personnel action regarding Pinecrest, Joseph Cordi was granted 10 days of additional work for transition assistance at the school, beginning July 9.
The next regular meeting of the Board of Education will be Tuesday, July 28, at 6 p.m., at the Central Office, at 43 N. Broadway Ave.