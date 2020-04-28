Dr. Segars: Sylacauga schools set to finish academic year on time

SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars delivered a report updating the Board of Education on how distance learning has been working for students on each grade level.
The board held a virtual meeting Tuesday.
Through the collective efforts of all involved, the schools remain on track to finish out the academic year as originally scheduled, Segars announced. Alabama State Board of Education Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey set a deadline for all schools to be complete by June 5.
“In a crisis, true professionals make sound decisions and deliver results with less-than-perfect conditions or information,” Segars said. “Sylacauga City Schools is blessed to have so many leaders ready to stand behind our mission and beliefs, and to get things done, and we proved that once again.”
Sylacauga City Schools began districtwide virtual school April 6 in compliance with the distance learning protocols set by the state education department.
In the downtime between schools closing March 16 and the beginning of distance learning, Segars said two tasks needed to be completed: sanitizing each facility and setting up an alternative means of feeding the students from each school. He said both initiatives were a success.
A week prior to schools reopening, Segars said it was his decision to continue school into the fourth nine-week grading period. The school system assembled an academic continuity plan, which set the course for each student.
The biggest challenge came with high school students.
Segars said final course grades for those students would come at the end of the fourth nine-week period, “given the limitations of our traditional block schedule and also many students having requirements controlled by external organizations, like college dual enrollment, Advanced Placement and ACCESS online programs.”
Segars said the aim for high school students was to concentrate on courses needed for high school graduation.
“This plan was unique to our school district and demonstrated our resolve to stay with our strategic plan,” he said. “The easy road would have been to end school for the year and start again in August, but that’s just not what this community is all about.
“Today, we’re postured to complete the academic year in accordance with our original calendar while planning multiple options for student recognition ceremonies and for graduation.”
Segars said graduation details would be released once the state superintendent issues guidance on distancing provisions and restrictions for schools for such ceremonies.
For grades 6-8, Segars said teachers would take the academic average after the fourth nine-week period.
“In our middle school, we have a combination of semester courses and yearlong courses,” he said.
For kindergarten through second grade, Segars said teachers would continue standards-based instruction without automatic retention for nonproficiency. In grades 3-5, Segars said teachers would take the academic average for the entire year with the understanding that most standards had already been satisfied.
“We took this approach for our elementary grades since not all students had reliable online capabilities at home, and they would learn primarily by voice communication between parent and teacher,” he said.
Segars said his staff would be collecting information on lessons learned throughout the implementation of distance learning.
“We will not focus on a return to what we remember as normal, but on an adjusted plan to work within our new normal,” Segars said. “The truth is we have probably changed education forever, and I will make sure, in moving forward, we will not be left behind.”
Other actions from the city’s Board of Education meeting will be covered in an upcoming edition of The Daily Home and later this week on the paper’s Web and Facebook pages.