Dr. Kierston Moon joins Alabama Eye Clinic in Talladega

TALLADEGA -- There is a new doctor in town at Alabama Eye Clinic in Talladega.
Dr. Kierston Moon, a North Carolina native, joined Dr. Joseph Schnorbus’s existing practice in August.
She earned her undergraduate degree at Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina, with a bachelor’s degree in cell and molecular biology, and her doctorate of optometry at University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Optometry.
“There weren’t any schools in North Carolina with the program I wanted,” she said.
According to her biography, “She completed clinical rotations at Johnson Optometric Associates focusing on oracular disease and an emphasis on primary care in Fuquay Varina, North Carolina, and at Clarity Vision focusing on specialty contact lenses in Apex, North Carolina. She is licensed by the Alabama State Board of Optometry (and) is accepting patients of all ages.”
Moon is enjoying Talladega, she said.
“I’m originally from a small, rural area in North Carolina, so Talladega is a lot like what I’m used to,” she said.
Schnorbus said adding Moon allows him to take a step back and still have full-time coverage.
“It lets us bring in some new patients and still see the old ones, too,” he said.
Moon has a special interest in contact lenses, while also helping patients with glaucoma, cataract management, macular degeneration and diabetes management. Her specialty is in contact lenses, however.
Said Schnorbus, “I’ve been in Talladega since 1998, and having a full-time associate will expand my ability to provide services to the community.
“I hadn’t been doing contacts as much, so it’s especially nice to have her join the practice. You know, we’ve seen our share of professionals come and go in Talladega, but she’s here for the long haul.”
“I’m going to be around a while,” she agreed.
According to her biography, Moon “enjoys spending time with her family, exploring the outdoors with her husband, Justin, and spoiling her pet cow, Daisy.
Moon said she is happy to have found her home at Alabama Eye Clinic serving patients in and around Talladega. Her true passion has always been serving the community through thoughtful patient care and patient education.”
And no, she is no relation to Julie Moon, she said, “although she’s a really nice person.”