Dr. Horace Patterson to be honored with social justice award

Talladega City Council President and longtime pastor Dr. Horace Patterson will receive the Advocate for Social Justice Award during Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. 91st South Eastern Regional Conference in Huntsville.
The award will be presented by Dr. Tracey Morant Adams, South Eastern Regional Director during the public meeting at the Von Braun Center, on February 23, at 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
The criteria to receive the award is the “recipient must have been at the forefront of social justice to promote fairness and equity; and to stand in the gap to empower our communities and act in the best interest of all people through social justice and advocacy in the community,” according to the announcement of the award. Dr. Patterson was nominated for the award by the Mu Tau Omega Chapter in Talladega.
Patterson was first elected to the councilman’s position in September 1991, and has now completed six terms, comprising 28 years of service. He has served as president for a number of years and under his leadership in 2020, Talladega named the first black chief of police and city manager.
Dr. Patterson is a partner in educational governance, having served 10 years on the Talladega City Board of Education where he became the first African American chairman serving four years in that role. Further, he has served four years on the Alabama Industrial Relations Council and is a past member of the Alabama Democratic State Executive Committee.
He earned the Doctor of Humane Letters from his alma mater, Talladega College in 2019; Doctor of Divinity from Selma University, 1989; Master of Science in Counseling from Jacksonville State University, 1983; Bachelor of Arts in Clinical Psychology from Talladega College, 1977; and Bachelor of Theology, Systematic Theology from Selma University, 1972.
In addition to holding political office, Patterson is pastor of Mount Canaan Baptist Church in Talladega, where he has pastored over 48 years. Overall, his pastorates date back to the mid-'60s, starting in Marquette, Mich.
Dr. Patterson has been married 52 years to Dr. Dolia McIntosh Patterson, Retired Educator, Coordinator of Curriculum and Instruction, Talladega City School System. They have three children: Horace Patterson, Jr., former Secondary Algebra Instructor, Birmingham City Schools, and U.S. Army Veteran; Julian Nile Patterson, Employment Security Representative, State of Alabama; and Ivy Eleece Patterson, Secondary High School English Instructor. They have 4 grandchildren: Horace III, Jordan, Nicolas, and Christian Patterson.