Dr. Horace Patterson to be honored with social justice award

Talladega City Council President and longtime pastor Dr. Horace Patterson will receive the Advocate for Social Justice Award during Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. 91st South Eastern Regional Conference in Huntsville. 

The award will be presented by Dr. Tracey Morant Adams, South Eastern Regional Director during the public meeting at the Von Braun Center, on February 23, at 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend.