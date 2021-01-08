Dr. Hawkins receives COVID-19 vaccine, hopes to encourage other African-Americans

TALLADEGA -- Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins received the COVID-19 vaccination at MainStreet Family Care on Tuesday, Jan. 5, in an effort to promote the importance of being inoculated against the coronavirus.
The news was announced in a press release from the college.
Studies indicate African-Americans are more likely to die of COVID-19 and may be less willing to receive the new vaccine. By being vaccinated early, Dr. Hawkins hopes to help change these troubling statistics.
“Thus far, social distancing, masks and frequent hand washing have been our greatest defense against this deadly virus. While these three measures remain critical, it is important that people also protect themselves by being vaccinated,” said Hawkins, who was selected due to an underlying health condition, in the release. “By being inoculated against COVID-19, I am guarding my health, protecting others and helping to promote the importance of being vaccinated.”
After hospitals and clinics have administered the vaccine to individuals in Phase 1a — health care workers and long-term care staff and residents — there are often extra doses remaining that must be used quickly. To support the nationwide immunization effort, these extra doses are made available to individuals outside the Phase 1a category.
Hawkins received the call to be vaccinated after filling out an inoculation interest form on MainStreet Family Care’s website. He believes he was selected due to preexisting conditions.
While criteria for receiving the vaccination may vary from community to community, Hawkins hopes news of his vaccination will encourage others to either take advantage of opportunities they may have to be inoculated early or commit to being inoculated once the vaccine is readily available to all.