PELL CITY – The Board of Education during a special called meeting Thursday morning unanimously approved hiring Dr. Frank Costanzo as interim superintendent.
Costanzo, who retired from the Tuscaloosa County school system, previously served an interim superintendent for both the Talladega and Sylacauga city school systems. He lives in Northport.
He will temporarily fill the vacancy created by outgoing Superintendent Dr. Michael Barber, who is retiring. Costanzo will serve until a permanent replacement is hired, board member Cecil Fomby said.
Fomby was charged by the board with interviewing possible candidates for the interim position and making a recommendation to the panel.
Fomby’s recommendation was approved Thursday without any discussion by the board.
According to Costanzo’s resume, he also served as an interim superintendent for Demopolis City Schools.
He retired from the Tuscaloosa County Board of Education in March 2012 and works as an educational consultant.
Costanzo was awarded Superintendent of the Year by Alabama Community Education in 2006 and was a School Superintendents of Alabama Superintendent of the Year finalist in 2012.
Costanzo also served as the School Superintendents of Alabama District 7 president from 2011-12.
The interim superintendent was expected to tour schools in the Pell City system later in the day Thursday.
In other matters Thursday, the board:
Accepted the resignation of Iola Roberts Elementary Principal Elizabeth Grimes; Pell City High counselor Merrill Friday, Pell City High driver’s education teacher David Stanford, Eden and Iola Roberts elementary schools music teacher Kaitlyn Melton and Pell City High School history teacher Spencer Stone;
Approved hiring Makenzie Hinrichs and Anna Whites as Iola Roberts second-grade teachers; Kristina Howard as an Eden/Iola Roberts music teacher; Jacqueline “Cate” Eden as an Eden fourth-grade teacher; Jeri Cortez as an Eden second-grade teacher; Laura Posey as a Coosa Valley Elementary second-grade teacher; Jennifer Russell as a Pell City High career tech teacher; and Samantha Johns as a seventh-grade teacher at Duran Junior High School;
Approved the transfer of second-grade teacher Amanda Slaughter from Iola Roberts to Walter M. Kennedy Elementary; Dara Lee from Iola Roberts second-grade teacher to a Walter M. Kennedy first-grade teacher; and Terry Isbell from a Duran North Junior High New Directions teacher to a Pell City High driver’s education teacher;
Approved the reassignment of Shelby Franklin from a third-grade teacher to a second-grade teacher at Eden;
Approved an agreement with the St. Clair County Board of Education for the Day Program; and
Announced the next regularly scheduled board meeting is set for 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 16.