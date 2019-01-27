SYLACAUGA -- Dr. Ed Bridges, director emeritus of the Alabama Department of Archives and History, will bring an overview of Alabama’s history to the Comer Library on Wednesday, according to a press release.
Bridges spent several years after his retirement researching and writing a thorough and heavily illustrated history of Alabama.
Drawing on decades of research and the deep holdings of the state’s archives, Bridges’ book -- “Alabama: The Making of an American State” -- was published in 2016, just in time for the three-year celebration of Alabama’s bicentennial.
Reviewers said this volume will be the definitive source for decades for anyone wanting a broad understanding of Alabama’s evolving legacy.
Bridges will rely on the wealth of information in his history book for his overview of Alabama’s history for SouthFirst Bank’s Adult Lecture Series.
He will make evident in clear, direct storytelling the social, political, economic and cultural forces that have shaped the historically rich and unique American region that is called Alabama.
Bridges will begin with the state’s earliest fossil records and move through its settlement by Native Americans and later by European settlers and African slaves, from its territorial birth pangs and statehood through the upheavals of the Civil War and the civil rights movement.
Noted historian and co-author of “Alabama: The History of a Deep South State,” Leah Rawls Atkins, said, “Ed’s story traces the successes and failures of Alabama and its people and, more importantly, explains why events played out as they did. The full-color illustrations and maps make it the first adult history of Alabama to be so richly illustrated.”
Bridges’ concise story of Alabama’s rich, difficult and remarkable history is a continuation of a life that has been spent working in Southern and Alabama history.
Bridges has devoted much time to presenting Alabama history to general audiences with an emphasis on the big issues that help history make sense, as well as the broad contours of the state’s history that help residents see it as their story.
B. B. Comer Library Director Tracey Thomas -- the co-chairperson of Sylacauga’s local activities committee on the Alabama bicentennial celebration -- encourages everyone to come out to hear the amazing overview by Bridges of the state’s history.
“During this upcoming year of celebrating Alabama’s 200th birthday, many people of all ages will be exploring favorite time periods and revisiting special memories that have been handed down through the years,” Thomas said. “Listening to an accomplished historian and speaker will motivate us all to reminisce and, most importantly, to preserve some of our memories of those things which are dear to our hearts -- families, schools, libraries, churches, workplaces and more.”
Bridges grew up in Bainbridge, Georgia and has a Bachelor of Arts from Furman University, as well as a Master of Arts and a doctorate in history from the University of Chicago.
He served six years at the Georgia Archives and then as director of the Alabama Department of Archives and History (ADAH) for more than 30 years before retiring in 2012, when he was appointed the director emeritus.
Most recently, Bridges has helped plan and organize the state’s bicentennial commemorations, and he served a 14-month term as the interim director of the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts.
His latest book, “Alabama: The Making of an American State,” was published by the University of Alabama Press. He and his wife, Martha, have three daughters.
The “Celebrating Alabama’s Storied Past” adult lecture series is sponsored by the SouthFirst Bank. The Hightower Refreshment Room opens at 11 a.m. Participants are invited to bring a sandwich and enjoy drinks and desserts provided by the library.
Working adults are invited to come by on their lunch break to enjoy the programs, which will begin promptly at noon in the Harry I. Brown Auditorium.
Groups wishing to attend should contact Thomas, at 256-249-0961 or e-mail tthomas@bbclibrary.net to inquire about availability of seating.