SYLACAUGA -- Dr. Ed Bridges, director emeritus of the Alabama Department of Archives and History, will be the next presenter for the B.B. Comer Memorial Library’s SouthFirst Bank Adult Lecture Series on Wednesday, Oct. 23, beginning at noon.
According to a library press release, Bridges will share some memories from his tenure at the Department of Archives and History.
His presentation, “Artifacts I Have Loved: Reflections of an Old Director,” will be centered around photos and stories about unique objects in the department’s collections, the release notes.
“The Comer Library is honored to partner with the SouthFirst Bank to bring this informative program on a topic that promises to be informative and entertaining,” said Tracey Thomas, library director.
“The artifacts that Bridges has chosen to discuss illustrate the broad range and richness of Alabama history and provide a unique perspective for our bicentennial celebration. His knowledge of where the items came from and how they were procured add to the interest of the presentation.”
Bridges grew up in Bainbridge, Georgia, and has a Bachelor of Arts from Furman University as well as a Master of Arts and doctorate in history from the University of Chicago.
He served six years at the Georgia Archives and was director of the Alabama Department of Archives and History (ADAH) for more than 30 years before retiring in 2012.
For more information, contact the B.B. Comer Memorial Library at 256-249-0961.
