Dr. Bridget Gibson is newest member of local medical community

TALLADEGA -- Family medicine Dr. Bridget Gibson is the newest addition to Talladega’s medical community, with offices at 803 North St. E in Talladega and 47344 U.S. 78 in Lincoln.
She will also be writing a regular health column for The Daily Home.
Gibson said she is originally from West Virginia. She attended medical school at Semmelweis University in Budapest, Hungary, before returning to West Virginia for her residency.
She said she came to Talladega in February and began working part time in the Lincoln clinic in June.
“My husband accepted a job in the area,” she said. “So, we are fortunate that I can work almost anywhere. So far, we really like it. The weather is a little more humid than we are used to, but it has been an easy adjustment overall.”
Of course, she arrived in Talladega just before Alabama began to really feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It has been unusual for all of us,” she said. “But we continue to adapt and follow every safety protocol, so we can keep our parents and staff healthy.”
Gibson said “I see patients of all ages and I really enjoy getting to know the whole family. Preventative care is a large part of my practice. I provide a range of preventative visits from well child checks to medicare wellness exams to well women exams with pap smears.
“I also personally enjoy helping my patients lose weight and live a healthier lifestyle.”
That enjoyment also informs her decision to take up a regular health column in the paper.
“Dr. (Ryan) Kissane was the previous contributor, (but) he recently moved away from the area,” she said. “I am excited and eager to continue his column. Educating my patients on health and wellness is an important part of my job as a family physician, and I feel privileged that I can share this knowledge with the surrounding communities.”
Gibson’s Talladega office can be reached at 256-362-3636. The Lincoln clinic can be reached at 205-763-7848.