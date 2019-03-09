Dr. Billy C. Hawkins named new chair of UNCF member institution presidents

TALLADEGA -- Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins was introduced as the newly-elected chair of the UNCF’s 36 member institution presidents, according to a press release.
The introduction was made by Dr. Beverly Wade Hogan at the 75th UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Gala on March 7 in Washington.
In addition, Hawkins will serve as chair of the executive committee of member institutions, vice chair of the corporate board and vice chair of the corporate board executive committee. He previously served as vice chair of the presidents of member institutions and vice chair of the executive committee of member institutions.
Hawkins has served as president of Talladega College since Jan. 1, 2008.
During his distinguished tenure as the institution’s 20th president, he has stabilized finances, increased fundraising, expanded academic offerings, successfully guided the institution through a 10-year SACS (Southern Association of Colleges and Schools) accreditation and led the college in reaching record-breaking enrollment increases.
Under his leadership, Talladega College has been completely transformed and revitalized.
During his first year at the college, he implemented rigorous plans for renovation and growth. As a result of his vision, enrollment doubled from just over 300 students to 601 in one semester, athletic programs were reinstated for the first time in 10 years and major campus beautification projects were undertaken.
Today, Talladega College is listed among the Princeton Review’s best colleges in the Southeast and U.S. News and World Report’s best regional colleges and best HBCUs (historically black colleges and universities).
The campus is undergoing a major physical transformation.
A new, state-of-the-art residence hall opened in January, a student center is under construction and ground has been broken on the Dr. William R. Harvey Museum of Art, which will house Hale Woodruff’s Amistad Murals.
The college has also launched its first graduate program, an online Master of Science in computer information systems.
A prominent leader in the field of education, Hawkins spearheaded a similar transformation at Texas College, where he also served as the 20th president.
He has been interviewed on various television programs, including “The O’Reilly Factor” with Bill O’Reilly, the “ABC World News Tonight” with the late Peter Jennings and many local and regional programs. In addition, he had been featured in publications such as Alabama Business Magazine, Diverse Issues in Higher Education and U.S. News and World Report.
He is the first African-American to chair the Alabama Association of Independent Colleges and Universities, the author of two books and a member of the Talladega Rotary Club, the Delta Upsilon Boule and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.
He is a recipient of the Vanguard Award from the Higher Education Leadership Foundation, the Colonel Leo Thorsness Courage Award, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.’s Graduate Citizen of the Year Award and the Theta Tau Chapter’s Citizenship Award.
Quality of Life Health Services named Hawkins a “Hero in Healthcare for 2018.”