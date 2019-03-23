TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Democratic Party elected Dr. Adia Winfrey party chair during the organization’s regular meeting Feb. 21.
According to a press release by Past Chair the Rev. Dante Whittaker, Winfrey is “the mother of four adorable children. Known as Dr. Dia, she has been an advocate for social justice, which led to her receiving the honor of Olympic torchbearer at 16.
“A doctor of psychology, published author and curriculum developer, she has (also) been an advocate for emotional wellness and hip-hop culture for over 20 years.”
Whittaker also said Winfrey had campaigned for Sen. Doug Jones in the 2017 election and ran for Alabama’s 3rd Congressional District herself last year, at the age of 38.
“We are very fortunate to have Dr. Adia as the new chair of our county Democratic Party,” he added. “She brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, leadership skills and understanding to the issues that impact many families and individuals today.” These include, the press release said, a living wage, affordable health care, an expansion of Medicaid to end the rural hospital crisis, affordable education for all, voter education and registration, and bipartisanship.
The other members of the party Executive Committee include Vice Chair Doug McConatha, Secretary Martha Jordan, Financial Secretary Sandra Chatman, District Two Representative Anita Brueck and District Three Representative G. Christian Goodwine.