TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 23 calls during the past week, including nine that involved downed trees or power lines.
According to Capt. John Tyson, the first call of the week June 13 was a false alarm on Ironaton Road. The next day also began with a false alarm, this time on Fort Lashley Avenue, followed by a grass fire on Bemiston Avenue.
Saturday also began with a false alarm, this one Alabama 77, followed by a single-vehicle accident on Scott Street. No one was injured, Tyson said.
The other call for Saturday was to another single-vehicle wreck, this one on Taylors Mill Road near Marble Quarry Road. One person was transported to the emergency room of Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The first call Sunday, to Clairmont Drive, was canceled en route. Then a line of storms came through, and firefighters were sent to respond to downed tree calls on Gentry Drive, South Street at Walnut Street, Allison Mill Road at Waites Road, Chaffee Street at Talladega Health Care and Rehabilitation and Maple Street.
A tree also fell on a structure on Maple Street, and Tyson said the resident was transported to the emergency room, although his injuries were not directly related to the tree falling.
Firefighters also responded to calls of downed power lines at Elm and McMillan streets and Taylors Mill Road.
The day was rounded out with calls to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on Sloan Avenue and a false alarm on Russell Drive.
The only call listed for Monday was a two-vehicle accident at Jackson Trace Road and the 275 Bypass. Both drivers were taken to the emergency room, and one had to be extracted from his vehicle at the scene, Tyson said.
The only call logged for Tuesday was a false alarm on South Oak Lane.
Wednesday, firefighters responded to a car versus train collision that ended at the CSX railroad crossing on East Street. The driver of the car was taken to Citizens and then airlifted to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, where she remained in critical condition Thursday.
The only other call Wednesday was to a vehicle fire at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Roosevelt Avenue. The vehicle was a total loss, and the cause of the fire was still under investigation Thursday, although Talladega police indicated work was being done on the vehicle’s fuel injector before the fire started.
The first call Thursday morning was to MasterBrand Cabinets in Bemiston, where a transfer truck hit a power line and caused brief outages on that end of town, Tyson said.
Firefighters were still on the scene at MasterBrand when a Dodge Ram truck drove through the side of the Arby’s on Battle Street, coming to rest just shy of the counter.
No one was injured, although one Arby’s employee went to the emergency room out of an abundance of caution. Estimated damage to the building was at least $200,000.