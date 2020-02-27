Double-wide trailer fire among calls answered by Talladega firefighters over last week (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 18 calls during the past week, including a fire that destroyed a double-wide trailer on Nolen Street on Feb. 21.
According to a report provided by Chief Danny Warwick, the mobile home was fully involved when firefighters arrived. The structure was vacant and had no utilities connected to it, Warwick said, but some of the owner’s property was stored inside it.
“The structure and contents were a total loss,” according to the report. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Talladega police and fire.
The first call of the week was to a natural gas smell at Talladega Downs, followed by a call originating with a smoke alarm malfunction at the Bemiston Recreation Center. There was another natural gas smell reported on Nimitz Avenue, a smoke smell from an office on North Street and a stove top fire on Shady Lane Circle that resulted in light smoke damage throughout the house. All of these calls were logged Feb. 20.
The first call Feb. 21 was a medical assist on Alabama 21, followed by the trailer fire and a smoke alarm on Martin Luther King Drive at Talladega College. The latter was traced back to a student using a hair dryer, Warwick said.
The first call Feb. 22 was a single-vehicle traffic accident with no injuries, followed by a lift assist on Dumas Avenue and a faulty smoke detector on Hillendale Drive.
Sunday’s first call was to a go-kart wreck that did result in injury, but the patient was taken to the hospital by private vehicle before firefighters arrived. The only other call that day was a false alarm on West Battle Street.
The only call Monday was during an inspection of a building being considered for a business location that turned out to have extensive water damage to the ceiling, leaving it likely to collapse.
There were no calls Tuesday, and the first call Wednesday was a false alarm at Shocco Springs. The only other call for the day was an overloaded circuit in a bedroom on Nimitz.
The first call for Thursday was a false alarm on Carol Circle, followed by a two-vehicle accident on Fort Lashley Avenue that sent two people to the hospital.