Donna Hudson appointed to Talladega County BOE

The Talladega County Board of Education voted 4-0 to Friday to appoint Dr. Donna Hudsonto represent District 2 on the board during a called meeting.
Hudson will take the seat held by Mike Turner, who died last month. Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said that, by law, the board had 30 days to make an appointment to fill the position.
The board went into executive session for about 15 minutes to discuss the appointment. When they returned to public session, board member Sandra Tuck made the motion for Hudson to be appointed, and it was seconded by board member Kathy Landers. The vote in favor was unanimous.
Lacey said Hudson had previously worked for the county board as a teacher, an assistant principal, a principal and then as coordinator of Elementary Programs system wide. She retired in 2019.
“I am delighted to have been chosen for this appointment,” Hudson said Friday afternoon. “I served in the Talladega County School System for more than 30 years, and now I am ready to set off on a completely new adventure.”
She added “I have nothing but respect for the board members, and for the presidents they have set for working to keep students safe and ensuring they have access to the best education, while making sure that all the teachers and administrators have what they need as well. I am looking forward to helping to continue that.”
At the same time, Hudson added, the appointment “is bittersweet for me. Mike Turner and his wife Connie were dear, dear friends. He is already missed so much.”
Hudson began her teaching career at Lincoln Elementary School before a brief stint at Watwood Elementary and assistant principal jobs at Munford and Lincoln Elementary. She later became principal at Lincoln Elementary before moving on to the central office position.
—Heard Lacey announce that the system had received grants for $200,000 for middle school level STEM programs and $25,000 for robotics programs across all the schools in the system.
—Approved a $98,000 bid for new indoor batting cages at Fayetteville High School, but rejected the alternate bid for wiring. The latter part of the project will be negotiated.
—Adopted the state approved textbook list for career technical education programs.
—Heard Lacey announce a new cyber-security program, which will be discussed in depth at a work session Feb. 27 at 2 p.m.
—Accepted the resignations of Jennifer Spears, Child Nutrition Program assistant at Lincholn High; Owen Stallworth III, business education teacher at Lincoln High and Kelly Towne, first-grade teacher at Childersburg Elementary.
—Approved leaves of absence for Emily Owens, special education teacher at B.B, Comer High School; Lori Slay, bus driver at Fayetteville and Jodi Smith, custodian at Winterboro.