Donna Hudson appointed to Talladega County BOE

The Talladega County Board of Education voted 4-0 to Friday to appoint Dr. Donna Hudsonto represent District 2 on the board during a called meeting.

Hudson will take the seat held by Mike Turner, who died last month. Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said that, by law, the board had 30 days to make an appointment to fill the position.