Dominant defensive performance leads Lincoln past Hayden

LINCOLN — Lincoln linebacker Zach Wren set the tone early and often during Lincoln’s 42-7 win over Hayden on Friday night.
Wren broke up a pass on third-and-seven to force a three-and-out on Hayden’s opening possession. By the end of Hayden’s fourth series, Wren had recovered a fumble for a 14-yard gain and recorded a solo tackle on another third down that left Hayden 7 yards short of the first down.
And those were just his highlights.
“He’s our alpha dog,” Lincoln coach Matt Zedaker said. “He’s who we build this defense around and man he played outstanding and when he is doing that then everything else goes with him.”
Oh, and Wren did that damage while playing out of position, lining up in the center while the Golden Bears (5-4) employed a five-man defensive front.
Wren likely led the team in tackles, but the biggest hit of the night belongs to sophomore Brandon Estelle who recorded an 11-yard sack on fourth-and-nine in the middle of the second quarter.
With Lincoln’s top two backs dealing with injuries and illness, Estelle also ended up playing a feature role on the offense as well. The sophomore carried the ball five times for 37 yards and a touchdown. He also caught one pass for 16 yards.
Of his 17-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, he said, “It felt so good. I just got chills running through my body. It was great. It was really, really great.”
It was important for Estelle and the rest of the Golden Bears to put this one to bed early. Zedaker said this was exactly the sort of game he hoped to see from his team ahead of next week's defacto play-in game against Moody.
“We still control our destiny," Zedaker said. "That is all you ask for so it is a tough matchup next week, but we got it here at home and I like our fans, I like our stands and I like our kids at home on our home field."
What to know
—The Lincoln defense outgained the Hayden offense in the first half, picking up 60 yards off three turnovers while limiting Hayden to 53 yards. In addition to the fumble recovery, Lincoln recorded two interceptions. Gavin Hobbs returned one 11 yards then Jaylon George returned one 35 yards as time expired in the first half.
—George finished the night with six carries for 32 yards and a game-high two touchdowns in relief of starter Chorion Kelly who exited early in the first half due to illness. Kelly finished the game with 10 carries for a team-high 64 yards and one touchdown.
—Lincoln quarterback Jack Poarch completed four of his first five passes for 46 yards and a touchdown. He wasn't asked to do much with his arm the rest of the evening.
Who said
—Zedaker on the change that has seen his offense average 38.7 points in the last four games: “Our offensive line has gotten better. They are starting to gel. We kind of challenged them this week to have a good game, come off the ball and play four quarters.”
—Estelle on his biggest area of improvement: “Tackling, like last year and the beginning of the season I was more like waiting, but now I’m attacking the ball.”
Next up
—Lincoln will close out the regular season at home Friday against Moody.