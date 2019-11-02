SYLACAUGA -- Renowned storyteller Dolores Hydock will be the next presenter for the B.B. Comer Memorial Library’s SouthFirst Bank Adult Lecture Series on Wednesday, Nov. 6, beginning at noon.
Hydock’s program is titled “Alabama Christmas Memories.”
“Hydock’s presentation will end the bicentennial ‘Celebrating Alabama’s People, Places, and Events’ series with much-loved stories that will help create the mood for the upcoming Christmas season,” said Tracey Thomas, library director. “It is our pleasure to have Hydock share Christmas stories from two of Alabama's most beloved, world-famous writers and storytellers, Kathryn Tucker Windham and Truman Capote.”
Hydock is a Pennsylvania native. Her work has been featured in concerts, festivals and special events throughout the United States.
She is a touring artist for the Alabama State Council on the Arts, a speaker with the Alabama Humanities Foundation and a member of the Southern Order of Storytellers. She resides in Birmingham.
For more information, contact the B.B. Comer Memorial Library at 256-249-0961.
