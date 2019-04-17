TALLADEGA -- Local and federal law enforcement officers in seven states announced that some 60 people had been charged with various federal crimes relating to opioids and other drugs, according to a press release issued Wednesday morning by the U.S. Department of Justice.
One of those arrested was a doctor who practiced in Talladega and Lincoln.
“Attorney General William P. Barr and Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex M. Azar III, together with multiple law enforcement partners, today announced enforcement actions involving 60 charged defendants across 11 federal districts, including 31 doctors, seven pharmacists, eight nurse practitioners and seven other licensed medical professionals, for their alleged participation in the illegal prescribing and distributing of opioids and other dangerous narcotics and for health care fraud schemes,” according to the release.”
Of those named in Wednesday’s operations, eight are facing charges in the Northern District of Alabama, and one of those practiced in Talladega County.
Dr. John Cimino is a licensed obstetrician/gynecologist whose primary office is in Huntsville but who also has offices in Talladega and Lincoln, according to the Brookwood Baptist Health Primary and Specialty Care Network website.
According to a federal criminal complaint released Wednesday, he and Katherine Barnett, a marketer for a compounding pharmacy in Vestavia Hills (listed as Company A in the complaint) and owner of Medical Sports Performance LLC, have been charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and health care fraud between October 2014 and February 2016.
According to the complaint, Cimino practiced at the Center for Women’s Health Care in Huntsville, “which billed TRICARE for treatment rendered to beneficiaries of the program.”
TRICARE is a program of the U.S. Department of Defense’s Military Health System “that provides coverage for DoD beneficiaries worldwide, including active duty service members, National Guard and Reserve members, retirees, their dependents and their survivors.”
According to the release, Cimino “allegedly prescribed opioids in high dosages, dangerous combinations, and in many cases, after having knowledge that patients failed drug screens and were addicts, preferring cash payments and charging a “concierge fee” that ranged from approximately $50 per visit or $600 per year.”
According to the complaint, “Cimino treated a female patient base … in Huntsville, including TRICARE beneficiaries, (and) received kickbacks from Barnett for permitting Barnett to refer Dr. Cimino’s patients to Company A.
“Barnett then used Medical Sports, which was a shell company, to receive kickbacks from Company A and others for referring prescriptions for compound creams to be billed to TRICARE. Barnett then used Medical Sports to pay kickbacks to the prescribing physician, Dr. Cimino. Bank records collected during the investigation show Barnett was paid approximately $208,810.62 from Company A.”
The complaint goes on to allege that Cimino and Barnett submitted false or fraudulent claims to TRICARE worth more than $304,500
The complaint mentions five women by their initials who had fraudulent TRICARE claims made in their names. In all five cases, the compound prescriptions are described as “not medically necessary.” Three of the women had no doctor/patient relationship with Cimino.
According to a former employee and witness quoted extensively in the complaint but not named in it, “Barnett offered to pay Cimino and his employees for each compound medication prescription Dr. Cimino wrote, which was then billed to TRICARE by Company A.” The employee said he was offered $50 per prescription by Barnett.
Cimino allegedly told the witness and others “to speak to patients about obtaining prescriptions for compound medications, specifically targeting TRICARE beneficiaries because TRICARE reimbursed at a higher rate than other insurance companies.”
He also allegedly told his staff to tell TRICARE patients that Company A would waive their co-pay, and allegedly provided Barnett with blank, pre-signed prescriptions that she sometimes allegedly filled out in her home.
The other people arrested in the Northern District of Alabama included Dr. Marshall Plotka, an emergency care specialist in Jones Valley; Dr. Celia Lloyd-Turney, of Toney, in Madison County; Christopher Wray, who does not appear to be a medical professional; Dr. Elizabeth Korcz; her husband and practice manager, Matthew Korcz; and Austin Haskew, a pharmacy technician at Hoover Alt MD.
“The opioid epidemic is the deadliest drug crisis in American history, and Appalachia has suffered the consequences more than perhaps any other region,” said Barr, in the release.
“But the Department of Justice is doing its part to help end this crisis. One of the department's most promising new initiatives is the Criminal Division's Appalachian Regional Prescription Opioid Strike Force, which began its work in December. Just four months later, this team of federal agents and 12 prosecutors has charged 60 defendants for alleged crimes related to millions of prescriptions.
“I am grateful to the Criminal Division, their U.S. Attorney partners and to the members of the Strike Force for this outstanding work that holds the promise of saving many lives in Appalachian communities.”
In addition to the arrests in the Northern District of Alabama, the ARPOSF also made arrests in the Southern District of Ohio, the Eastern and Western Districts of Kentucky, the Eastern, Middle and Western Districts of Tennessee, the Northern and Southern Districts of West Virginia and the Eastern Districts of Pennsylvania and Louisiana.