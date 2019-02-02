TALLADEGA -- Talladega’s own Doc Russell will be observing Black History Month with a series of presentations around town, according to a press release.
The Black History Month Celebration, he said, begins Feb. 6 at the B.N. Mabra Center from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The following Tuesday, Feb. 12, he will be at the Armstrong-Osborne Public Library at 5 p.m., then at the Curry Court Community Center on Saturday, Feb. 16, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
On Tuesday, Feb. 19, he will take the presentation to the Knoxville Homes Community Center starting at 5 p.m., and to Westgate Community Center a week later.
“Black History Month, or National African-American History Month, is an annual celebration of achievements by black Americans and a time for recognizing the central role of African-Americans in U.S. history,” he said. “The event grew out of ‘Negro History Week,’ the brainchild of noted historian Carter G. Woodson and other prominent African-Americans. Since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month. Other countries around the world, including Canada and the United Kingdom, also devote a month to black history.”
Russell gave a similar presentation at the library last year, making his Talladega homecoming official, he said at the time. After spending more than 50 years in New Jersey as a performer, writer/poet, producer, educator and humanitarian, he decided it was time to come home.
Last year’s presentation was a multimedia affair blending live performance, recorded sounds, films, still slides and other teaching tools.
All of the presentations are free to attend.