SYLACAUGA -- For the past 16 years, the Sylacauga’s Promise Thanksgiving Dinner has been a tradition in the area, serving individuals and families across the region through a community and countywide effort.
That tradition continued for a 17th year Thursday at First Presbyterian Church as droves of volunteers gave their time to help serve others.
Sylacauga’s Promise is a program of the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement (SAFE).
The event was created so individuals did not have to spend Thanksgiving alone or not celebrate Thanksgiving at all due to finances, SAFE officials note.
“It really takes a leap of faith each year to have everything work out,” said Margaret Morton, executive director of SAFE. “Every Thanksgiving, our community really makes a point to show up and help.”
This year, community Thanksgiving volunteers prepared 3,000 plates and carved 158 smoked turkeys, Morton said.
“Volunteers started arriving at the church at 4:30 this morning to get everything ready and set up,” she said.
Morton added the meals were free of charge and were available for delivery or pick-up.
“We never turn anyone away,” she said.
According to Morton, the meal started from humble beginnings and continues to grow each year.
“We served a total of 250 plates the first year,” Morton said. “We had no idea it would grow to this magnitude by its 17th year. We have even expanded our delivery service to portions of Coosa County.”
The traditional Thanksgiving meal consists of all the fixings, including turkey, dressing, gravy, green beans, macaroni and cheese, corn, yams, a dinner roll and dessert.
Morton said what makes the meal unique is you can find all ages and people from all backgrounds lending a hand to help their community.
Vegetables for the meal are gathered through canned food drives through Sylacauga City Schools, B.B. Comer Elementary and High schools and Knollwood School.
Coosa Valley Medical Center then picks up all the canned foods, plans a can opening party with the CVMC staff and proceeds to cook all of the vegetables. The Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department cooks the turkeys.
Additionally, churches and church members from across the community provide desserts, the macaroni and cheese and green beans.
Sylacauga City Councilman Donnie Blackmon said he has volunteered preparing plates for the community meal for several years now.
“It’s a way for us to help those who are less fortunate than us,” Blackmon said. “It’s what Thanksgiving and being a Christian is all about. It’s something I always look forward to. It’s always so heartwarming to see all the love that goes into making this happen.”
Former Sylacauga police Chief Louis Zook said he has volunteered for the community meal since its inception.
“It’s very meaningful to see the community come out and give up their time on Thanksgiving when they could be spending it at home with their family and loved ones.” Zook said. “It’s an opportunity for us to give back, and that’s what Thanksgiving and the holidays should be all about.”
Added Morton, “We want to thank all of the volunteers who donated items and/or their time. Without the kindness and dedication from members of our community, none of this would be possible.”
