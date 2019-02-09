TALLADEGA -- Just over a year after his death, no one has been charged with the killing of Justin “Tree” Twymon in Talladega.
But that does not mean the investigation is closed, according to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens. “There is no statute of limitations for murder,” he said.
Evidence in the case was submitted to a grand jury, “but it was not enough for an indictment,” Giddens said. “I spoke with the victim’s mother right afterward, and I told her, this is not the end. We don’t have enough evidence right now, but if that changes, we can always re-present it.”
The case is being investigated by Talladega police.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.