SYLACAUGA -- Direct Auto Insurance has opened in Sylacauga.
A ribbon-cutting sponsored by the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce was held Wednesday in honor of the first day of business.
The Sylacauga branch is in the Payton Plaza shopping center, next to Walmart.
“We’re so excited to have a new tenant in the center,” Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Laura Strickland said. “We want to welcome Direct Auto to the city. It’s tremendous to have them and their services.”
In addition to auto, renters and life insurance are also available, along with many other services, such as roadside assistance and emergency protection plans.
The Sylacauga site joins other nearby locations in Oxford and Birmingham.
“It is very centrally located,” Strickland said. “I believe you will get plenty of traffic here and will be able to reach so many. You are helping us build a better quality of life for our residents. We look forward to helping the business grow.”
According to Direct Auto officials, the company started with 20 locations across the state in 2019 and is expected to have 41 by the end of the year.
“We are growing by leaps and bounds,” Cindy Hartwig, regional sales and marketing manager for Direct Auto, said. “We’re really excited to be here.”
The Sylacauga location has two agents, Chelsea Murphy and Leah Epperson, both natives of Sylacauga.
The company also takes pride in supporting local communities.
Hartwig noted any Sylacauga Chamber business and its employees will receive a discount, with proof of employment.
In honor of its grand opening, the business is conducting several deals and prize giveaways.
For a limited time, customers will receive a $10 Walmart gift card with their free in-store quote.
From now until Aug. 17, customers will also have a chance to win a Chromebook laptop.
Direct Auto Insurance is also giving away free backpacks to customers who refer three friends, while supplies last.
“It’s really great to see Direct Auto support the community in return,” Strickland said. “Building internal relationships is the key to our success.”
Direct Auto Insurance of Sylacauga is at 41271 US Highway 280.
Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Direct Auto Insurance is closed on Sundays.
For more information, call 256-369-4853 or visit www.directauto.com