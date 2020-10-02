Different approach, same objective for Honda on National Manufacturing Day

LINCOLN -- Due to the pandemic, Honda Manufacturing of Alabama marked this year's National Manufacturing Day a little differently Friday, by going virtual.
Samantha Davis, who handles public relations for HMA, said the plant usually celebrates the day by inviting students for plant tours and talks with guest speakers, but this year, HMA instead brought the plant to students.
Davis said due to COVID-19, this year's Manufacturing Day was streamed to classrooms at participating schools. She said students and teachers got to watch live panels during two separate sessions during the day.
These panels allowed students to participate in question-and-answer portions afterwards, and HMA also sent out class activities for students to take part in.
Davis said the importance of the day was to get students interested in manufacturing, which she said young people are not normally interested in and may even be discouraged from going into by family.
Despite that, she says Honda sees manufacturing as a great path for students to take.
“We feel that exposure to the opportunities to work immediately in a well-paying career field, without accruing student debt, is something that can attract students,” Davis said.
Davis said one factor that leads to a lack of interest in manufacturing is simply not knowing what a modern manufacturing plant entails, that sometimes expectations are a bit old-fashioned.
“This is not your father’s manufacturing plant,” she said. “This is a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, (working) with the leading mobility technologies in the world.”
Davis said one thing people often get wrong is that the plant offers only one type of job, like working on an assembly line. In reality, there is a wide range of jobs that are offered at HMA.
She said one field people may never think about is information technology. That’s a field where Honda often has to compete with other companies in order to get employees, Davis said.
“For example, we are competing for students looking at an IT pathway who aren’t even considering manufacturing, without realizing that IT is one of the core skills we need,” she said. “Manufacturing technicians, people that can work on our technology, are always going to be in demand.”
Most of all, Davis said, the point of the event wasn't just to get students interested in Honda but to give them information about the manufacturing field, allowing them to make informed decisions about their future careers.
“Like anything, the more you learn at that stage in your career, the better off you are because you have more options,” she said.
Davis added not every student who attends will end up at Honda, but they will be more informed when picking a rewarding career.