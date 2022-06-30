Youth coach from Georgia organizes back-to-school giveaway in Talladega

The season of back-to-school parties, rallies and giveaways is upon us, and perhaps the first giveaway of the season is already in the books.
Kevin Hall lives in Savannah, Ga., but is the director of the Alabama Basketball Club, where he has worked closely with numerous players from Talladega over the years.
“I’ve had up to 10 teams per year, including from Talladega,” he said. “Of all the youth I’ve worked with, four of them have been involved in murders in the last couple of years.”
Last Saturday, Hall and his players held a “Bridging the Gap” event on the square, giving away shoes, pants, shirts and jackets donated by Martin’s in Oxford, as well as free pizza courtesy of Dominoes.
“We had it on the square, and Hair Values let us use their entrance, and let people use their restrooms. We had a good day, we had kids from the east side and the west side. And the police were there throughout, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.”
He added, "We just wanted to let the community see what we can do.”
“Bridging the Gap” actually started two years ago, Hall added, but was somewhat more low profile.
“We mostly just let people know what we were doing on Facebook,” he said.