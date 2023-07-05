Youth baseball: Pell City defeats Arkansas team for World Series title

The comparisons were inevitable.
The games were forthcoming, and the competition was out of this baseball world. Welcome to the Perfect Game Gulf Coast World Series.
Four days of gut-wrenching baseball took place for 12 year olds and under from June 13-16 in Orange Beach. The players of choice came from Tennessee, Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Florida, Indiana and Arkansas.
And don’t forget about the host state of Alabama. Out of the crowded field of 21 teams, it was Pell City travel ball team Power Athletics that came from behind to win the World Series title.
The Pell City team closed out the World Series with a pair of one-run wins over the Arkansas Sox and Jordan’s Baseball (Brownsville, Texas).
Power Athletics beat the Arkansas Sox, 5-4 in extra innings. In their final game of the World Series and the season, Power Athletics came from behind with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Arkansas in the championship game.
The team from Pell City also beat Jordan’s Baseball, 2-1 in the semifinals of the World Series. And what did that tell everybody in Orange Beach?
“We had the bulldog mentality,” Power Athletics assistant coach Nathan Forbus said.
The travel ball team from Pell City had that and some other non-ending weapons. Power Athletics did win eight of nine games at the World Series.
“We had no quit,” Forbus said. “The World Series (championship) didn’t come easy. We had to go get it.”
Power Athletics did whatever it had to in order to win the whole tournament. In nine games, Pell City outscored its opponents, 58-19.
They scratched for runs and got some big-game hits with outfielder Miller Williamson, third baseman Caden Sasser and second baseman Hudson Daniels of Power Athletics.
“We knew we could do it,” Forbus said. “We got the job done. Everybody hit well.”
Sasser and Williamson supplied some home run artillery for Power Athletics in the World Series. The Pell City boys also got some quality swings from catcher Brentley Bonhers.
Power Athletics flashed some leather, too, in Orange Beach.
“Defense played a huge part,” Forbus said. “We plugged in some players, and we showed some athleticism.”
Right fielder Pierson Jordan and second sacker Hudson Daniels gave Pell City some defensive backbone. They took some hits away and made some plays with the pressure on in the World Series.
Power Athletics also displayed a deep and talented pitching staff. Throwing strikes and getting outs were Pell City pitchers Charlie Parent, Cooper Cline, Caleb Billups and Nate Forbus.
Southpaw pitcher Bennett Schorfhaar also threw some important innings for Power Athletics.
“Our pitchers maintained their composure and stayed focused,” Nathan Forbus said.
And what Pell City got out of it was a World Series championship for 12-year-old players and under. Power Athletics finished its baseball season with a record of 39-4.
They won eight tournaments on the year, and Power Athletics outscored those other guys, 374-79.