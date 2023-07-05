 Skip to main content
Youth baseball: Pell City defeats Arkansas team for World Series title

Pell City Youth Baseball

Power Athletics out of Pell City celebrates its Perfect Game Gulf Coast World Series title.

 Courtesy photo

The comparisons were inevitable.

The games were forthcoming, and the competition was out of this baseball world. Welcome to the Perfect Game Gulf Coast World Series.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.